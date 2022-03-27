In praise of Padma Shri Swami Sivananda, 126, PM says - 'Saw on social media...'

In praise of yoga guru Shri Swami Sivananda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the 126-year-old, who received Padmi Shri award this week, has drawn huge admiration for his fitness. "I came across several comments on social media how Baba Shivanand is fitter than those who are one-fourth of his age. His life is a source of inspiration for all of us, I pray for his long life. He is passionate about yoga and lives a very healthy life," the prime minister said in the latest episode of his radio address - 'Mann ki Baat'.

Swami Sivananda received the Padma Shri award from president Ram Nath Kovind on Monday. He received a standing ovation from all the attendees as he walked barefoot in the Rashtrapati Bhavan to be honoured with the fourth-highest civilian award.

In a video, the yoga practitioner can be seen bowing before the prime minister and then the president, drawing a huge round of applause from the guests at the ceremony. Swami Sivananda's healthy and long life has drawn attention from across the globe including his commitment to motivating countrymen for get vaccinated against Covid.

Swami Sivananda has received various awards including the Yoga Ratna Award in 2019 at Bengaluru. He was also the senior-most participant from the country at the yoga demonstration on June 21, the World Yoga Day in 2019.

In a tweet, the president's office wrote: "President Kovind presents Padma Shri to Swami Sivananda for Yoga. Dedicating his life for human welfare, he has been serving leprosy-affected people at Puri for the past 50 years. Born in 1896, his healthy & long life has drawn the attention of national & international organisations."

In Sunday's episode, PM Modi also spoke of a world record that a yoga event - organised by India - in Qatar registered as people of 114 nationalities took part. The prime minister's message was - Yoga is inspiring the world.

(With inputs from news agency PTI)

