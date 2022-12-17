In Prayagraj, 2 school students killed, over 20 injured as bus with 75 overturns

Two school students died on the spot while more than two dozen others sustained injuries after a bus carrying 75 children overturned in Saidabad area of Prayagraj district in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday morning.

The bus driver, taking the school students of Kanti Devi Janata Vidyalaya on a tour from Jaunpur to Mangarh in Prayagraj, lost control of the vehicle while trying to save two persons on a bike.

On getting the information, senior police officials, including DCP Ganga Nagar (Trans-Ganga) Abhishek Aggarwal, reached the spot and admitted the students to the nearby community health centre (CHC). Seriously injured students have also been referred to SRN Hospital in Prayagraj. Both bike riders also sustained injuries in the accident.

“As of now, two students have died in the accident and over a dozen have been injured. We have admitted the injured at the nearby CHC, while the seriously injured students have been referred to SRN Hospital. We are still ascertaining the loss and the exact number of deaths will be known later," Aggarwal said.

