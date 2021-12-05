In protest against suspension of opposition MPs, Sena MP steps down as anchor of Sansad TV

As a mark of protest against the suspension of 12 opposition MPs for the entire duration of the ongoing winter session, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP and spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi has stepped down as an anchor for Sansad TV, which is the official channel of the Indian Parliament.

Chaturvedi was among the MPs who were suspended from the house on the first day of the winter session which began on November 29 for “unruly behaviour” during the previous monsoon session. The other lawmakers who are suspended include Chaturvedi’s party colleague Anil Desai, and those from the Congress, Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M), Congress and All India Trinamool Congress (AITMC).

“It is with great anguish but with a sense of responsibility and having thought through this, I wish to inform you that I would like to step down as an anchor for Sansad TV’s show Meri Kahani,” wrote Chaturvedi, in the letter addressed to vice-president and Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu with copies to speaker Om Birla and the Sansad TV chief executive officer (CEO).

“After my arbitrary suspension, that has totally disregarded established Parliamentary norms and rules, to stifle my voice, my party’s voice inside the chamber, I am unwilling to continue taking space on Sansad TV when my primary oath to the constitution is being denied to me,” she added.

Referring to her suspension, Chaturvedi said that “I believe injustice has been done, but as it is considered valid in the eyes of the chair, I must respect it.”