In sharp turnaround, Covid-19 growth rate dips to 1.02% in Mumbai’s Dharavi in June

Known for being highly congested with eight to ten people living in small shanties, the virus had started spreading swiftly in Dharavi in the month of April amid lockdown.

india Updated: Jun 21, 2020 18:10 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
On June 19, seventeen new Covid-19 positive cases were in Mumbai’s Dharavi, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the slums to 2,151, data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.
On June 19, seventeen new Covid-19 positive cases were in Mumbai's Dharavi, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the slums to 2,151, data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.
         

Asia’s largest slum, Mumbai’s Dharavi had managed to flatten the coronavirus curve earlier this month but after a lull of about two weeks the deadly infection was back again with seventeen fresh Covid-19 cases being reported on June 19. The Union health ministry on Sunday, however, said that due to proactive measures adopted by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the Covid-19 growth rate in Dharavi has dipped to 1.02% in June.

Known for being highly congested with eight to ten people living in small shanties, the virus had started spreading swiftly in Dharavi in the month of April. A slew of steps taken by the BMC with regular testing and isolation of Covid-19 positive patients helped the Mumbai slum to curb the spread of the infectious disease to a large extent.

“Being densely populated about (2,27,136 people per sq km), Dharavi had 491 coronavirus cases in April with a 12% growth rate and case doubling period of 18 days. Proactive measures adopted by BMC reduced the Covid-19 growth rate to 4.3% in May 2020 and further to 1.02% in June,” the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday.

In the month of May, the growth rate for the Covid-19 disease in Dharavi was about 4.3%, a significant dip from the earlier 12% in April. During the nationwide lockdown in April, when movement of people was restricted to a large extent and people were advised by the state governments to remain indoors, Dharavi saw a doubling rate of 18 days.

On June 19, seventeen new Covid-19 positive cases were in Mumbai’s Dharavi, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the slums to 2,151, data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said. A day later, the number dipped and only 7 Covid-19 cases were detected in the area on Saturday, June 20.

Currently, the total number of coronavirus cases in Dharavi stands at 2,158.

On Friday, only one person succumbed to the deadly infection, taking the death toll in the slum dwelling to 79. No deaths were reported from the area on Saturday.

The civic agency’s aggressive testing procedures and containment plans have helped Dharavi to successfully deal with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Once identified as a coronavirus hotspot, Dharavi slums had posed a huge challenge for the Maharashtra government and the local civic bodies, but now with a growth rate of hardly 1.02%, the congested slum is on its way to beat the deadly pathogen.

