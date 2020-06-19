e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 19, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / After a lull, 17 new Covid-19 cases emerge in Mumbai’s Dharavi, case count at 2,151

After a lull, 17 new Covid-19 cases emerge in Mumbai’s Dharavi, case count at 2,151

In the last 24 hours, one person has succumbed to the deadly coronavirus infection, taking the death toll in Asia’s largest slum dwelling to 79.

india Updated: Jun 19, 2020 21:06 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Health workers conducting coronavirus tests in Dharavi as a preventive measure against the spread of the disease in Mumbai.
Health workers conducting coronavirus tests in Dharavi as a preventive measure against the spread of the disease in Mumbai.(HT PHOTO.)
         

Seventeen new Covid-19 positive cases were reported on Friday in Mumbai’s Dharavi area, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the slums to 2,151, data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

In the last 24 hours, one person has succumbed to the deadly coronavirus infection, taking the death toll in Asia’s largest slum dwelling to 79.

A day earlier on Thursday, 28 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Dharavi taking the total number of cases to 2,134. A total of 78 people had succumbed to the disease in the area so far, the BMC data said.

ALSO READ | Covid-19: Eight states have more than 10,000 cases, but better rate of recovery

Maharashtra, which is the worst-hit state by the coronavirus pandemic, on Thursday, recorded the highest single-day spike with 3,752 new Covid-19 cases. The total number of coronavirus cases now stands at 1,20,504, the state health department said.

The death toll is currently at 5,751 after 100 deaths were reported on Thursday, while 60,838 patients have been cured and discharged till date.

In the last 24 hours, at least 1,672 coronavirus patients have recovered and been discharged across the state.

In Mumbai, 1,298 Covid-19 positive cases, 518 recoveries and 67 deaths were reported on Thursday, according to the BMC.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the financial capital is now at 62,799, including 31,856 patients who have recovered and been discharged.

There are 27,634 active Covid-19 cases in Mumbai currently.

tags
top news
‘China did not enter our territory, no posts taken’: PM at all-party meet on Ladakh clash
‘China did not enter our territory, no posts taken’: PM at all-party meet on Ladakh clash
Ladakh isn’t South China Sea, will not allow status quo to change: Official
Ladakh isn’t South China Sea, will not allow status quo to change: Official
HT Exclusive: Galwan river bridge that China tried to stop in Ladakh is complete, says official
HT Exclusive: Galwan river bridge that China tried to stop in Ladakh is complete, says official
Was there intelligence failure? Sonia Gandhi asks PM Modi on border stand-off with China
Was there intelligence failure? Sonia Gandhi asks PM Modi on border stand-off with China
Delete 52 mobile apps linked to China, UP Special Task Force orders staffers
Delete 52 mobile apps linked to China, UP Special Task Force orders staffers
‘‘I’ll bat my own way, thanks,’ When Hussey’s plan backfired for Dhoni
‘‘I’ll bat my own way, thanks,’ When Hussey’s plan backfired for Dhoni
YSRC bags all 4 Rajya Sabha seats from Andhra; TDP nominee loses 6 party votes
YSRC bags all 4 Rajya Sabha seats from Andhra; TDP nominee loses 6 party votes
‘Why send soldiers with sticks, send RSS cadre instead’: Congress leader
‘Why send soldiers with sticks, send RSS cadre instead’: Congress leader
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China stand-offSushant Singh RajputGalwan ValleyCovid-19 state tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In