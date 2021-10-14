Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / 'In the land of Mahatma Gandhi': NCB's 5 points opposing Aryan Khan's bail plea
india news

'In the land of Mahatma Gandhi': NCB's 5 points opposing Aryan Khan's bail plea

NCB counsel Anil Singh said the arrested, including Aryan Khan, should not be dismissed as kids as they are the future generation of the country and this is not the freedom fighters of the land of Mahatma Gandhi envisioned. 
A special NDPS court is hearing the bail plea of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan.(PTI)
Published on Oct 14, 2021 04:43 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

As Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) counsel Anil Singh argued against Aryan Khan's bail plea in connection with the cruise rave party, he put forward some strong points regarding the menace of drugs in India and how NCB officials are fighting it risking their safety.

Here are 5 things that Anil Singh told the court

> Anil Singh said he does not agree with the argument of Aryan Khan's counsel Amit Desai that these are young kids and therefore should be considered for bail. "I disagree. This is our future generation. The entire country will be depending on them. This is not what our freedom fighters in the land of Mahatma Gandhi envisioned," Anil Singh said.

> NCB officers are working day and night to fight the drug menace. They also get beaten up when they are on the duty, Singh said.

> On the specific case of Aryan Khan, Singh said Aryan Khan should not be granted bail as he is part of the conspiracy. He was aware of the possession of drugs.

RELATED STORIES

> Aryan Khan is not a first-time consumer of drugs. Referring to his WhatsApp chats, the NCB said that he has been a regular consumer of drugs and the 6 gram charas found from Arbaaz Merchant was for their consumption.

> Referring to the Rhea Chakraborty-Showik Chakraborty case, Singh said that the quantity does not always matter, as Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty was also not found in possession of drugs.

On Wednesday, Aryan Khan's lawyer Amit Desai argued that the judicial system should not penalise the “kids” in bail. They are some young kids, Amit Desai said, adding that they should not be considered drug peddlers, racketeers or traffickers. Desai had argued that they have suffered enough and have learnt their lesson.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
aryan khan
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Farmers blame black marketing, hoarding of fertilizer as MP govt preps to invoke NSA

Assam CM backs BSF's extension of jurisdiction as Punjab, Bengal step up attack

Elgar Parishad case: HC extends temporary bail of Varavara Rao till Oct 28

Rajnath Singh says women will be equal contributors in fight against terrorism
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP