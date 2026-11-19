India and Pakistan can work together but only if Islamabad stops supporting and encouraging terrorism in India, LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has said. Interacting with students at the University of Chicago on Wednesday, the Congress leader said it was impossible for India to hold talks with the neighbouring country while innocent people continued to be killed.

Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi says talks possible if Pakistan stops backing terror. (AICC)

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Gandhi was responding to a question from a participant who identified himself as a Pakistani national. He asked Gandhi whether the two neighbouring countries could “move beyond the blame game and work together for mutual benefit” without allowing external factors to exploit their differences.

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“There is room, but there is a big problem, which is the support and encouragement of terrorism by Pakistan in our country,” Rahul Gandhi said. “And it is impossible for us to accept our innocent people being murdered and having a conversation with Pakistan. So the moment that stops, then a conversation can potentially begin.”

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During the interaction, the Opposition leader also criticised the Narendra Modi government's foreign policy, saying India had become a "side player" in global affairs despite its size and international relationships.

Citing Pakistan's role in facilitating negotiations between the US and Iran, Gandhi said India should have been more actively involved in global discussions.

"India, by its size, naturally has a global voice and India should be actively involved in global conversations. But frankly, India has become a side player," he said. "I'm pretty shocked that Pakistan is busy negotiating with the Iranians and the Americans, and India's just looking," he added.

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Pakistan played a key mediating role in the US-Israeli war on Iran that began in February. Islamabad hosted US-Iran talks in April and helped relay proposals between the two sides.

Rahul Gandhi said India should reclaim its historical role in global affairs, recalling its leadership of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM). Founded in 1961, the grouping brought together countries that sought to remain independent of the US- and Soviet-led blocs during the Cold War. India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, was among its founding leaders.

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On X on Thursday, Gandhi said he was “pretty shocked” that Pakistan was negotiating with Iran and the US while India was “just looking”. He said India had a long history of independent foreign policy and should play an active role in global affairs.

“India has always had a sophisticated geopolitical understanding, right from independence. We had a mind of our own. Our foreign policy was guided by what benefits India,” he said. “By our size, our history and our relationships, we should be involved in these global conversations. But frankly, India has become a side player. We have stepped back from the stage. We have a voice and a view, but that view is missing.”

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“There was already pain in India. The Iran war magnified it, pushing people over the edge. We cannot sit in India and remain unconcerned about what is happening in the rest of the world,” the Congress leader added.

Rahul Gandhi questions Modi's foreign policy

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The Congress leader also questioned PM Modi's approach to foreign policy and said international relations should not depend on friendships between political leaders.

"Friendship is not the point. Who gives a damn about friendship? Do you really think that geopolitics is going to work because the guy is your friend? He's leading a structure. He's got a whole economic system under him. He's not going to make decisions based on whether he likes you or doesn't like you. So these are some of the things that disturb me," Gandhi said.

He clarified that he had no objection to leaders maintaining friendly relations but said understanding geopolitical realities and India's position in the world was more important.

"I don't have a problem with being friends with Mr Modi or being friends with leaders. Friendship is not that important. What's important is that you understand what's going on, who you are, and where you fit," he said.

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Gandhi also spoke about the changing global security order, saying the next global architecture would involve several major powers and civilisations rather than being shaped by the West alone.

"The next global architecture will not be built by one civilisation alone. It will be shaped by multiple civilisations, with America, China, India, the Middle East and Russia all having a role to play," he said.