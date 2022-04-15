In Uttar Pradesh, police chiefs of 9 districts among 14 IPS officers transferred

The Uttar Pradesh government transferred 14 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, including police chiefs of nine districts, late on Thursday night. The list includes superintendent of police (SP), Hathras, Vineet Jaiswal who has been sent to Amroha in the same capacity, while SP Amroha Poonam (goes by her first name) has been kept on the waiting list.

SP Balrampur Hemant Kutiyal will be the new senior superintendent of police (SSP) Moradabad in place of Bablu Kumar who has been kept on the waiting list. Rajesh Kumar Saxena has been made the new SP of Balrampur while SP Rampur Ankit Mittal has been replaced by Ashok Kumar. Ankit Mittal has been sent as Commandant of 8th Battalion PAC, Bareilly.

Superintendent of police, Sant Kabir Nagar, Kaustubh (goes by first name) has been made the new SP of Maharajganj while Sonam Kumar has been sent in his place to Sant Kabir Nagar. SP Maharajganj Pradeep Gupta has been posted as Commandant of 37th Battalion PAC, Kanpur.

Vikas Kumar Vaidya has been posted as new SP Hathras while Atul Sharma II has been made SP Chitrakoot in place of Dhawal Jaiswal who has been sent to Kushi Nagar in the same capacity replacing Sachindra Patel, who has been kept on the waiting list.

