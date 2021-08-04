Incessant rainfall creates flood-like situation in Hadauti region of Rajasthan

Incessant rainfall has created a flood-like situation in many areas of the Hadauti region of Rajasthan, with road connectivity to over 100 villages has been cut off. At least 500 people have been rescued in Baran district.

Nine people, including three children, lost their lives in rain-related incidents on Tuesday.

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot said teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) are conducting rescue and relief operations. “Heavy rains have created a flood situation in some areas of Kota, Baran, Bundi, and Jhalawar. Instructions have been given to administration regarding relief and rescue operations,” Gehlot tweeted on Wednesday.

In Dholpur, Chambal river is flowing above the danger mark and due to heavy rains in Bharatpur, and there may be a flood situation in some areas. The CM said that district administration has also been put on alert in Bharatpur and Dholpur.

According to India Meteorological Department, from June 1 to August 4, Rajasthan has already received 252.6mm rainfall. The normal rainfall is 225.2mm during this period and the region receives rainfall till mid-September.

The department official said many areas in eastern parts of the state have received heavy rains in the last few days.

In Baran and nearby areas, extremely heavy rains have cut off many villages.

SDRF teams have been deployed in districts such as Baran, Dholpur, Sawaimadhopur, and Karauli.

In Dholpur, Chambal is flowing above the danger mark and the bridge has been submerged. The warning level of the Chambal river in Dholpur is 129.79mm and the danger level is 130.79mm while the water was flowing at 143mm on Wednesday morning and the level was still rising, the official said.

Widespread rains have continued in eastern Rajasthan. Many areas in Baran, Sawaimadhopur, Kota , and Bundi received extremely heavy rains and several other areas received heavy to very heavy rains till Wednesday morning.

In the state, Khatoli (Kota) recorded the highest rainfall at 280mm in the last 24 hours, followed by Bundi where 264mm rains occurred during the same period. The department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at some areas in the eastern Rajasthan districts on Wednesday and Thursday.