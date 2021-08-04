Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Incessant rainfall creates flood-like situation in Hadauti region of Rajasthan
india news

Incessant rainfall creates flood-like situation in Hadauti region of Rajasthan

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot said rescue and relief work is being conducted by the teams of National Disaster Response Force, and State Disaster Response Fund
By Sachin Saini
PUBLISHED ON AUG 04, 2021 03:46 PM IST
People in Luhavad village in Itawa subdivision of Rajasthan take their elderly to a safer location. (Sourced)

Incessant rainfall has created a flood-like situation in many areas of the Hadauti region of Rajasthan, with road connectivity to over 100 villages has been cut off. At least 500 people have been rescued in Baran district.

Nine people, including three children, lost their lives in rain-related incidents on Tuesday.

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot said teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) are conducting rescue and relief operations. “Heavy rains have created a flood situation in some areas of Kota, Baran, Bundi, and Jhalawar. Instructions have been given to administration regarding relief and rescue operations,” Gehlot tweeted on Wednesday.

In Dholpur, Chambal river is flowing above the danger mark and due to heavy rains in Bharatpur, and there may be a flood situation in some areas. The CM said that district administration has also been put on alert in Bharatpur and Dholpur.

Also Read | Widespread, heavy rain to continue over West MP, east Rajasthan

According to India Meteorological Department, from June 1 to August 4, Rajasthan has already received 252.6mm rainfall. The normal rainfall is 225.2mm during this period and the region receives rainfall till mid-September.

The department official said many areas in eastern parts of the state have received heavy rains in the last few days.

In Baran and nearby areas, extremely heavy rains have cut off many villages.

SDRF teams have been deployed in districts such as Baran, Dholpur, Sawaimadhopur, and Karauli.

In Dholpur, Chambal is flowing above the danger mark and the bridge has been submerged. The warning level of the Chambal river in Dholpur is 129.79mm and the danger level is 130.79mm while the water was flowing at 143mm on Wednesday morning and the level was still rising, the official said.

Widespread rains have continued in eastern Rajasthan. Many areas in Baran, Sawaimadhopur, Kota , and Bundi received extremely heavy rains and several other areas received heavy to very heavy rains till Wednesday morning.

In the state, Khatoli (Kota) recorded the highest rainfall at 280mm in the last 24 hours, followed by Bundi where 264mm rains occurred during the same period. The department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at some areas in the eastern Rajasthan districts on Wednesday and Thursday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Bear opens car door in California, takes a look inside. Watch

Car slides and sinks into a lake on live television. Watch

Witty to sarcastic: Twitter’s ‘Imagine studying’ trend posts make people chuckle

Dad catches daughter stealing snacks. Her reaction is absolutely hilarious
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Parliament Monsoon Session
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP