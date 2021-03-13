Home / India News / Incidents of influx of people from Myanmar into Manipur not reported so far: CM Biren Singh
india news

Incidents of influx of people from Myanmar into Manipur not reported so far: CM Biren Singh

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday asked four northeastern states- Mizoram, Nagaland, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh- to take appropriate action as per law to prevent a possible influx of people from Myanmar.
ANI, Imphal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 02:22 PM IST
Manipur CM N Biren Singh said that security forces are put on alert at the borders.(FIle HT Photo)

Amid ongoing violence in Myanmar after the military coup last month, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Friday said that incidents of the influx of people from Myanmar into Manipur has not been reported so far.

He further said that security forces are put on alert at the borders.

"Till now, there is no information about the influx (of Myanmarese) into the state. We have deployed and alerted the security at the border. The matter is a bilateral issue between India and Myanmar. The state cannot take any action on this issue," said Singh.

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday asked four northeastern states- Mizoram, Nagaland, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh- to take appropriate action as per law to prevent a possible influx of people from Myanmar into India.

The MHA also said that it has been reported that illegal influx from Myanmar has started and agencies have been asked to identify migrants and initiate the deportation processes without delay.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

RJD MLAs stage protest at Bihar Assembly over sale of liquor in state

Air travellers not adhering to Covid norms to be treated as 'unruly passengers'

Himachal Pradesh: Municipal corporation elections to be held on April 7

Govt to put in place safeguards to prevent data misuse: Draft e-comm policy

The Home Ministry reiterated that state governments and Union Territory (UT) administrations have no power to grant "refugee" status to any foreigner as India is not a signatory to the UN Refugee Convention of 1951 and its 1967 Protocol.

The military toppled Myanmar's elected government on February 1 and launched a massive crackdown on anti-coup protesters, shutting down the internet and arresting hundreds of people, including the state counsellor, de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi, and the figurehead president.

Violence against protesters has so far left over 60 people dead and more than 1,800 people arrested.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
state of manipur manipur cm biren singh myanmar
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP