Inclusion of ‘outsiders’ as voters: J&K panel formed to oppose it to meet today

Published on Oct 17, 2022 10:42 AM IST

Parties such as NC have alleged the inclusion ahead of the assembly elections likely to be held next year was being done at the behest of the BJP to change the demographics of the Muslim majority region

The meeting will be held at Farooq Abdullah’s residence. (HT PHOTO)
ByRavi Krishnan Khajuria

A 14-member panel of political parties formed to oppose the proposed inclusion of “outsiders” in the electoral roll in Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) will hold its first meet at National Conference (NC) leader Farooq Abdullah’s residence in Jammu on Monday.

The parties have alleged the inclusion ahead of the assembly elections likely to be held next year was being done at the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to change the demographics of the Muslim majority region.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader MY Tarigami accused the government of carrying out “manipulation under the garb of revision” of electoral roll. He chief electoral officer Hirdesh Kumar made a statement about expected addition of up to 2.5 million voters at a press conference and later claimed this was incorrect information. “Then they sought to clarify this at an all-party meeting...”

Kumar said the jump was because the exercise was being held after three years and will allow the inclusion of “ordinary residents” and not just permanent residents in the roll.

The 14-member panel has members from parties including the Congress, Shiv Sena, Dogra Swabhiman Sangathan Party and Dogra Sadar Sabha. NC Member of Parliament Hasnain Masoodi is its convenor.

A controversial notification asking revenue officials to issue certificates of residence to those living in Jammu for over a year to allow them to register as voters was last week recalled following massive outrage.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ravi Krishnan Khajuria

A principal correspondent, Ravi Krishnan Khajuria is the bureau chief at Jammu. He covers politics, defence, crime, health and civic issues for Jammu city....view detail

