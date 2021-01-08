e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 08, 2021-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Income tax department searches offices of Flipkart unit, Swiggy on alleged tax-evasion charges

Income tax department searches offices of Flipkart unit, Swiggy on alleged tax-evasion charges

The searches began on Wednesday at Swiggy and Instakart’s offices in the southern city of Bengaluru, the sources said.

india Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 13:54 IST
Reuters | Posted by Arpan Rai
Reuters | Posted by Arpan Rai
Bengaluru
The search at the office of Instakart, e-commerce giant Flipkart’s logistics arm, concluded late on Thursday, one of the sources said.
The search at the office of Instakart, e-commerce giant Flipkart’s logistics arm, concluded late on Thursday, one of the sources said.(REUTERS)
         

India’s Income Tax Department this week conducted searches at offices of a group firm of Walmart’s Flipkart and local food delivery startup Swiggy for alleged tax evasion by their third-party vendors, two sources told Reuters.

The searches began on Wednesday at Swiggy and Instakart’s offices in the southern city of Bengaluru, the sources said.

The search at the office of Instakart, e-commerce giant Flipkart’s logistics arm, concluded late on Thursday, one of the sources said.

At least 20 income tax officials visited the Instakart office to inspect invoices issued to its vendors, the source added.

In a statement, Flipkart said it was providing the officials with “all the required information and are extending our full co-operation”, adding it was in full compliance with all tax and legal requirements.

Swiggy, backed by South African internet giant Naspers, too said it was in full compliance with tax and legal mandates.

“The survey by the IT officials is currently underway and our team is extending full cooperation in the matter.”

The tax department did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.

tags
top news
Global terrorist Masood Azhar is finally a wanted man in Pak. Dawood next?
Global terrorist Masood Azhar is finally a wanted man in Pak. Dawood next?
Ahead of talks, govt says hopeful of resolving farmers’ issues
Ahead of talks, govt says hopeful of resolving farmers’ issues
2020 one of warmest years on record, despite cooling La Nina effect: Study
2020 one of warmest years on record, despite cooling La Nina effect: Study
India to chair Taliban sanctions committee, to keep focus on terrorists, sponsors
India to chair Taliban sanctions committee, to keep focus on terrorists, sponsors
LIVE: Farm leaders leave for eighth round of talks
LIVE: Farm leaders leave for eighth round of talks
Donald Trump, increasingly isolated, lashes out at Mike Pence: Report
Donald Trump, increasingly isolated, lashes out at Mike Pence: Report
‘Vaccine for Indians in next few days’: Union health minister Harsh Vardhan
‘Vaccine for Indians in next few days’: Union health minister Harsh Vardhan
Watch: Army troops help pregnant woman reach hospital amid heavy snowfall
Watch: Army troops help pregnant woman reach hospital amid heavy snowfall
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEFarmers ProtestCovaxin

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In