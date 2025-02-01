Menu Explore
Income tax salary-wise details: How to calculate tax if salary is over 12.75 lakh

ByHT News Desk
Feb 01, 2025 05:53 PM IST

Income Tax new slabs: Those with a salary of up to ₹12.75 lakh will not be required to pay any taxes.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced tax cuts for the middle class as she presented her eighth consecutive Union Budget in the parliament. She said those who have an annual salary of 12 lakh will not be required to pay any income tax. But how much income tax will people with a salary of 13 lakh pay? Here's how to calculate.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks in Parliament.
Those with a salary of up to 12.75 lakh will not be required to pay any taxes.

Individuals with an annual income of 24 lakh or more can save around 1.10 lakh in income tax.

According to government's calculations, people with income of 13 lakh a year will save 25,000 on tax liability.

People having annual income of 14 lakh will save 30,000, 15 lakh ( 35,000), 16 lakh ( 50,000), 17 lakh ( 60,000).

In case of income of 18 lakh the savings would be 70,000, 19 lakh ( 80,000), 20 lakh ( 90,000).

Those earning 21 lakh will stand to save 95,000 in their tax liability, 22 lakh ( 1 lakh), 23 lakh ( 1.05 lakh crore).

For those with income of more than 12 lakh and filing ITR under the new tax regime, the Budget has revised the tax slabs for computing tax liability on income earned in the 2025-26 fiscal.

Under the new slab, income up to 4 lakh will be exempt. A 5 per cent tax will be levied for income earned between 4 and 8 lakh, 10 per cent for 8-12 lakh, 15 per cent for 12-16 lakh.

A 20 per cent income tax will be levied on income between 16 and 20 lakh, 25 per cent on 20-24 lakh and 30 per cent above 24 lakh per annum.

With inputs from PTI

