‘Incorrect, without any basis’: Army rejects reports of fresh Chinese encroachment in Arunachal

The Indian Army on Monday rubbished reports of alleged encroachment by the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) and setting up camps in Arunachal Pradesh.

Indian army soldiers walk along a road near Zojila mountain pass that connects Srinagar to the union territory of Ladakh, bordering China on February 28, 2021. (Photo by TAUSEEF MUSTAFA / AFP) (HT_PRINT)

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"We have seen some media reports alleging recent encroachment by Chinese PLA and setting up of camps in Arunachal Pradesh. These reports are incorrect and without any basis," the Indian Army said in a statement, quoted by ANI.

The clarification comes after the Nah Welfare Society (NWS), a community in Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Subansiri district, submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner alleging that the Chinese PLA had expanded presence in border areas.

In a letter on June 26, the civil society had identified five locations allegedly under Chinese occupation.

The development comes weeks after India and China held the 35th meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation & Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) in Beijing. The Ministry of External Affairs said that the discussions were constructive and forward-looking.

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{{^usCountry}} During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the situation in the India-China border areas and expressed satisfaction with the progress made in maintaining peace and tranquility in the border areas. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the situation in the India-China border areas and expressed satisfaction with the progress made in maintaining peace and tranquility in the border areas. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier in the day, Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi said the situation at the Line of Actual Control between the two countries is stable but sensitive. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier in the day, Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi said the situation at the Line of Actual Control between the two countries is stable but sensitive. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} While speaking in an interview with NDTV, the army chief said that the Indian Army maintains a robust deployment posture to deter threats and respond to contingencies. He added that the tensions between the two nations have shown signs of easing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While speaking in an interview with NDTV, the army chief said that the Indian Army maintains a robust deployment posture to deter threats and respond to contingencies. He added that the tensions between the two nations have shown signs of easing. {{/usCountry}}

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