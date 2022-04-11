Increase in drug seizures at IGI airport: Delhi Customs Zone

New Delhi: Over 35 kg of heroin and nearly 13 kg of cocaine have been confiscated at New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport over the last six months, the Delhi Customs Zone of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes, and Customs has said in a statement.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“In the comparable period last year, only 2 NDPS [Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act] cases had been detected at IGI Airport, with a recovery of around 2.5 kg of heroin,” the statement said.

On Sunday, 18 kg of heroin was recovered from a person while 12 others were detained for swallowing narcotic drugs.

The statement said the increase in the seizures may be due to the spurt in demand for narcotics as India is emerging as a “major consumption centre.” It added there has also been an increased vigilance at seaports by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence.

The statement said as an “economic freeze” was implemented in Afghanistan in August 2021, the heroin trade became a tool for revenue generation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}