Indefinite curfew imposed in Imphal amid protests, escalation in ethnic violence

The authorities on Tuesday imposed an indefinite curfew in Imphal East and Imphal West districts from 11 am amid protests over the last two days for handing over the unified command to the Manipur government to oversee security operations in the ethnic violence-hit state. Thousands of students took to the streets in Imphal on Sunday. (ANI)

The violence between Meiteis and Kukis triggered in May last year escalated this month with the use of drones and rockets in attacks. A former soldier was killed after he accidentally crossed the “buffer zone” between the Meitei and Kuki areas late on Sunday night. At least nine people have been killed since September 1 in drone and long-range rocket attacks on Meitei villages.

Thousands of students took to the streets in Imphal on Sunday and gave an ultimatum of 24 hours to the authorities to accept their demand of handing over the unified command to the state government. A team of Union home ministry officials, the state security adviser, and the army were handling the command.

Opposition Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday demanded Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh’s dismissal citing his demand for handing over the unified command to his government. He said Singh has set a record in “shamelessly brazening out his rank incompetence”.

Kharge referred to drone and rocket-propelled grenade attacks and said this is now turning out to be a national security threat. He said the Union government must take full responsibility for the sensitive security situation. “There should be a massive crackdown on all kinds of insurgent groups, with the help of the state forces,” he said. “The Supreme Court mandated and monitored Manipur Commission of Inquiry into ethnic violence must expedite its investigation.”