Independence Day 2022: PM Modi says, ‘Corruption eating India like termites, nepotism big challenge'

In his ninth speech from the iconic Red Fort on Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that corruption and nepotism are among the biggest two challenges for India. “Corruption is eating up my country like termites. And nepotism is snatching opportunities from all...even dynastic politics- let’s pledge to rid India of this,” PM Modi urged the citizens of the country.

Albeit, PM Modi said the remark on corruption - in his Independence Day speech - was not limited to politics, the comment on nepotism was seen as an apparent jibe at rival parties, including the Congress among others. PM Modi has hit out at political parties in the past for encouraging dynastic politics.

As he began his Independence Day speech at around 7:30 am after ceremonial hoisting of the tricolour, the prime minister said: "There is something special about India. When we attained freedom there were many sceptics who doubted our development trajectory. But, they did not know that there is something different about the people of this land. They did not know that this soil is special." He further highlighted that the “world now sees India differently”.

Among the highlights of his nearly 90 minutes long speech were the “Panch Praan” - the five promises for development of India. “First Pran - goal of developed India. Second pran - remove any trace of colonial mindset. Third pran - take pride in our roots. Fourth pran - unity. Fifth pran - sense of duty among the citizens,” the prime minister declared.

Speaking of India's 75 years of journey as a free country, he said that next 25 years are crucial.

Women empowerment was also in focus as PM Modi spoke of freedom fighters of the likes of Rani Lakshmibai. He also spoke against misogyny and urged the country to take a pledge to stop "disrespecting women".

