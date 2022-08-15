Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Independence Day 2022: Tiranga on Siachen, Ladakh, underwater & in space

Independence Day 2022: Tiranga on Siachen, Ladakh, underwater & in space

india news
Published on Aug 15, 2022 01:38 PM IST
Independence Day 2022: India is celebrating the 76th year of independence as ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’. All Indians have been encouraged to unfurl the tricolour as part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign.
The tricolour seen from International Space Station on the occasion of India's 76th Independence Day. (Twitter/Raja Chari)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

India is celebrating its 76th independence day and the festive fervour has gripped the entire nation. The independence day celebrations are taking place as part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'. On this occasion, tricolour is being unfurled at every nook and corner of the country. The internet is brimming with pictures of our national flag being flown across mountains, underwater and even space.The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel unfurled the tricolour in Ladakh. The union territory has been the epicentre of tensions between India and China in recent times. The Force has scaled 75 peaks simultaneously today as Mission 'Amritarohan' and hoisted National Flag atop 75 peaks to make a distinguished record.

The ITBP personnel even hoisted the tricolour in Himachal Pradesh at a height of 17,000 feet. The flag hoisting ceremonies and flag rally by the ITBP personnel took place across several parts of the country.

RELATED STORIES

The Indian Coast Guard tweeted a video of an underwater flag demo at sea in the Andaman and Nicobar Island. The demo was carried out as part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

The tricolour was also flown beyond the earth in space. A video shared by an aerospace organisation Space Kids India showed tricolour being hoisted 30 kilometres near space. NASA astronaut Raja Chari also shared pictures of Indian tricolour being flown at the International Space Station.

At the world's highest battlefield in Siachen, the mountain warriors also hoisted the flag to mark the independence day celebrations.

The Indian Army retweeted a video by the Fire and Fury Corps of the armed forces, showing the tricolour flying on the Siachen Glacier.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
independence day
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP