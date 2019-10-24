e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 24, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 24, 2019

Independent nominee spends night guarding EVM strong room Mumbai

Anil Gote from Maharashtra’s Dhule Assembly seat, spent the night outside the EVM strong room in his segment, claiming he was guarding the facility to avoid any misuse of the voting machines ahead of counting on Thursday.

india Updated: Oct 24, 2019 09:59 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
Anil Gote from Maharashtra’s Dhule Assembly seat, spent the night outside the EVM strong room in his segment.
Anil Gote from Maharashtra’s Dhule Assembly seat, spent the night outside the EVM strong room in his segment.(File Photo)
         

Former BJP MLA Anil Gote, the Independent candidate from Maharashtra’s Dhule Assembly seat, spent the night outside the EVM strong room in his segment, claiming he was guarding the facility to avoid any misuse of the voting machines ahead of counting on Thursday.

Counting of votes for all 288 Assembly elections and Satara Lok Sabha bypoll began at 8 am on Thursday.

Follow assembly election results 2019 live updates here.

Gote in the morning said he chose to stay awake throughout the night outside the EVM strong rooms in Dhule along with some of his supporters.

He won the 2014 Assembly polls from Dhule city on BJP’s ticket, but this time the constituency was given to ally Shiv Sena as part of the seat-sharing formula.

The opposition Congress, NCP and some other parties have been raising suspicion over the functioning of the electronic voting machines (EVMs), alleging that they were tampered at some places.

The Congress’ demand of installing mobile phone jammers outside the strong rooms housing the EVMs in the state was earlier refused by the Election Commission.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. )

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 09:59 IST

tags
top news
LIVE| BJP-Shiv Sena set to return in Maharashtra; close fight in Haryana
LIVE| BJP-Shiv Sena set to return in Maharashtra; close fight in Haryana
LIVE| BJP-Sena alliance set to retain power in Maharashtra
LIVE| BJP-Sena alliance set to retain power in Maharashtra
Haryana Result 2019 Live: BJP’s lead shrinks as Congress gains ground
Haryana Result 2019 Live: BJP’s lead shrinks as Congress gains ground
Donald Trump lifts Turkey sanctions, quits ‘blood-stained’ Syria
Donald Trump lifts Turkey sanctions, quits ‘blood-stained’ Syria
Profile of BCCI office bearers - ‘All the President’s Men’
Profile of BCCI office bearers - ‘All the President’s Men’
Maharashtra BJP makes ‘victory’ preparations, places order for 5000 laddus
Maharashtra BJP makes ‘victory’ preparations, places order for 5000 laddus
Raids find tax fraud of Rs 1K-crore by e-governance service provider Alankit group
Raids find tax fraud of Rs 1K-crore by e-governance service provider Alankit group
Manju Warrier files case against Odiyan director Sreekumar Menon
Manju Warrier files case against Odiyan director Sreekumar Menon
trending topics
Haryana Assembly Election ResultMaharashtra Election ResultAssembly Election Results 2019 Live UpdatesHaryana Assembly Election Result 2019 Live UpdatesMaharashtra Assembly Election Result 2019 Live Updates
don't miss
latest news
India News