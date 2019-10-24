Assembly election results 2019 live updates- Counting in Maharashtra, Haryana today; stakes high for BJP, Congress

Five months after BJP-led NDA’s decisive victory in Lok Sabha elections, saffron dominance in Maharashtra and Haryana is set to be tested today. The counting for votes in Maharashtra and Haryana will be held today, and in both states BJP is set to return to power for the second time if exit polls are to be trusted.

Voting in Maharashtra’s 288 constituencies and Haryana’s 90 constituencies was held on October 21. In Maharashtra, 61.3% voters turned up to cast their vote while the voter turnout in Haryana was 68.31%. Counting of votes will begin at 8 am on Thursday.

Most exit polls have predicted that the BJP-Shiv Sena combine in Maharashtra will cross the 200-mark, while in Haryana it was predicted that the BJP would get anywhere between 55 and 75 seats.

To form the government in Maharashtra, the winning party or alliance needs to win a minimum of 145 seats, while the majority mark in Haryana is 46 seats.

Follow live updates here:

7:25 am IST Mumbai BJP office decorated ahead of counting As counting of votes is set to begin in half an hour from now, the Mumbai BJP office was seen decorated with colourful banners, flowers and flags.





7:18 am IST ‘Have faith in public, myself’, says Babita Phogat Ahead of counting of votes in Haryana, BJP candidate and wrestler Babita Phogat, who is contesting from Dadri assembly constituency said that she has faith in the public and herself. “People have given me love and support, that is my strength, & what keeps me going. People will give blessings to their daughter,” she was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.





7:15 am IST Priyanka Chaturvedi sends best wishes to candidates Shiv Sena deputy leader Priyanka Chaturvedi early Thursday wished all the candidates of Haryana and Maharashtra as counting of votes in both the state is set to begin shortly and the results are likely to be declared by the end of the day.





7:10 am IST Counting to begin shortly In approximately an hour from now, counting for assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana will begin and likely by the end of the day, it will be clear as to which party or alliance will form the government in the two states.





7:00 am IST Majority mark in two states In Maharashtra, the winning party or alliance needs to get a minimum of 145 seats, while at least 46 seats are needed by a party to form the government in Haryana.





6:45 am IST After first-time win in 2014, Manohar Lal Khattar seeks second term In 2014, for the first time BJP came to power in Haryana winning 47 out of 90 assembly seats and Manohar Lal Khattar took oath as the chief minister. Khattar, who contested polls from Karnal, is looking to retain his citadel in the state. In the previous two terms, that is from 2005-09 and 2009-14, the Congress party was in power in the state under Bhupinder Singh Hooda’s leadership.





6:30 am IST What exit polls predicted for Maharashtra If exits polls are anything to go by, in Maharashtra the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena alliance will cross the 200-mark. The Republic- Jan Ki Baat exit poll on Monday predicted that the alliance would 216-230 seats in the 288-member assembly, NEWSX-POLSTRAT predicted it would get 188-220 seats, while India Today-Axis said the tie up was likely to win 166-194 seats. News18-IPSOS had said the alliance would win 243 seats, ABP C-Voter predicted its win on 192-216 seats, while Times Now ‘s exit poll has predicted their win on 230 seats.





6:15 am IST What exit polls predicted for Haryana Most exit polls have predicted the saffron party will retain its hold in the state of Haryana where it won 47 seats out of 90 seats in 2014, while the opposition Congress got 15 seats and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) won 20 seats. Times Now exit poll predicted that the BJP will win 71 seats, while the Congress will get 11 seats, while the Republic TV exit polls shows BJP would be ahead with 52-63 seats, and the Congress would follow with 15-19 seats. News channel NewsX’s exit poll showed a similar trend. Most exit polls have predicted that the BJP would get somewhere between 50-75 seats.



