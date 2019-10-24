Maharashtra Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE UPDATES

Elections for the Maharashtra state assembly concluded on October 21, Monday evening and now all eyes are on the final results which are to be announced by Thursday evening as the counting of votes begins today.

According to the exit poll predictions, Bharatiya Janata Party is believed to return to power in Maharashtra. Some are even predicting that BJP will have a clear win in the state.

In Maharashtra, the provisional voter turnout on Monday was 60.5 per cent. If the predictions of exit polls turn out to be accurate, the results of Maharashtra assembly elections will strenghten Bharatiya Janata Party’s rise as hegemonic force in politics. This win will also reinforce Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity.

If the Bharatiya Janata Party wins in Maharashtra, it will mark the rise of Devendra Fadnavis as important regional leaders of the ruling party.



06:40am IST Tough fight between BJP and Congress After winning a huge majority in the Lok Sabha elections, if the Bharatiya Janata Party comes in power in Maharashtra yet again, it will only reinforce its pole position in the national politics. The numbers will also show whether the Congress-led opposition was able to fight back its Lok Sabha elections loss in this Assembly elections or not.



