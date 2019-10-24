Early trends indicate BJP gains in Sharad Pawar’s western Maharashtra bastion

india

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 09:44 IST

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has made significant inroads in western Maharashtra, once a strong bastion of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and its chief Sharad Pawar, according to the initial trends as counting of votes in the state is in progress.

If trends are anything to go by, the breach in the region is a major setback for Pawar who had extensively campaigned across the state, especially the region that elects 70 legislators to the 288-member state assembly.

A good show by the BJP in Maharashtra was on expected lines but that it will trump the NCP in western belt is a major development that will change the political equation in the state.

Western Maharashtra is one of the most prosperous regions of the state and considered a key for any political party that aims to rule it. This region had traditionally been a Congress bastion and shifted towards Pawar when he formed the NCP in 1999.

Marathas dominate politics in the region and has traditionally supported the NCP and Congress and Dhangars are the other community that can upset poll calculations here.

This dominance came under severe challenge in the last assembly elections in 2014. Nearly half of NCP’s legislators (19 out of 41) and one-third of Congress’s (10 of 42) come from this region.

Not only Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah too campaigned aggressively and in their election speeches made it clear that Pawar is their main target.

The BJP pushed the ‘Kashmir and Article 370 agenda’ in the polls, the opposition focussed on bringing the attention back on local issues – drought, floods and economic slowdown.

However, both the Congress and the NCP were hit by desertions just before the elections. As many as six sitting Opposition legislators – Dilip Sopal, Shivendra Bhosale, Jaykumar Gore, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Bhausaheb Kamble and Vaibhav Pichad – had defected to the BJP-Sena.

Former Congress minister Harshawardhan Patil, former NCP minister Vijaysinh Mohite Patil, sitting Satara NCP MP Udayanraje Bhosale and former NCP MP Dhananjay Mahadik too joined the BJP.

Some of the most important leaders in this region contested the Maharashtra assembly elections 2019.

Baramati is one of the high profile constituencies where NCP leader Ajit Pawar contested to keep the family’s stronghold and the BJP gave ticket to the Gopichand Padalkar, who was earlier with Swabhiman Shetkari Sanghtana.

Other high profile candidates who faced tough battles include senior Congressman and former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan in Karad, Sharad Pawar’s grand-nephew Rohit Pawar in Karjat Jamkhed, BJP state president Chandrakant Patil in Kothrud and former Congress minister Harshwardhan Patil in Indapur.

Pawar’s grandson Rohit Pawar challenged the BJP leader and minister of state for home affairs Ram Shinde.

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 09:43 IST