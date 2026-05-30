‘India a critical anchor’: US war secy Hegseth stresses Delhi must act in self-interest, points to China buildup

Calling India a key pillar of regional stability, “a critical anchor”, US secretary of war Pete Hegseth on Saturday noted that it is modernising its military to serve shared objectives. These include “maintaining a balance of power” in the Indo-Pacific region, and collaborating with the United States on that. Hegseth on India (AFP Photo)

Hegseth was speaking on the second day of the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore. “In South Asia, India is a critical anchor to hold the line,” he said.

He also spoke of why the US would want India to act in its own interests above everything else. “A powerful India acting in its own self-interest advances our shared goal of maintaining a balance of power across the region,” he added.

“India is modernising its military to carry its share of the security burden, particularly in the Indian Ocean,” he further said. Praising India's defence manufacturing capabilities, Hegseth said India could “support US Navy vessels”.

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“[India is] building out the heavy industrial and logistics capacity to sustain high-end military operations, including the ability to repair and maintain our shared platforms and support US Navy vessels operating forward in the theatre,” he said.

This claim of future planning comes at a time when the US is in the middle of a precarious ceasefire with Iran in a war it co-launched with Israel in February. India has called for dialogue as the way out.