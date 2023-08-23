‘New flight of new India’: PM Modi cheers Isro after Chandrayaan-3 lands on Moon

India is “now on the moon” and the success belongs to all humanity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday during his address after Chandrayaan-3 landed successfully on the lunar surface, adding that it was a memorable moment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing ISRO scientists from Johannesburg. (X/Narendra Modi)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Virtually addressing Isro (Indian Space Research Organisation) scientists, he said India made a resolve “on the Earth and fulfilled it on the Moon”, and also said that the successful landing was an announcement of the start of India’s journey as a developed nation—a new India.

“In the first light of ‘Amrit Kaal’, this is ‘Amrit Varsha’ of success”. India has reached the South Pole of the Moon where no country in the world could reach to date with the dedication and talent of our scientists,” Modi said.

He joined the scientists gathered at the Isro Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) virtually from Johannesburg.

Modi, who is in the South African city to attend the five-nation Brics (Brazil, Russia, India , China, South Africa) Summit, waved the tricolour the moment Chandrayaan-3 landed successfully on the moon.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“India is now on the moon and now is the time to walk on the ‘Chandra Path’. Our moon mission is based on human-centric approach. Therefore, this success belongs to all of humanity. We’ll test the limits of our solar system, and work to realize the infinite possibilities of the universe for humans. India is proving again and again that the sky is not the limit,” Modi said.

Adding that this feat has been achieved during India’s G20 presidency, Chandrayaan-3’s landing on the moon is a historic moment and sounds the bugle for a developed India.

“We are witness to the new flight of new India. New history has been written. Though I was in South Africa for the BRICS Summit, my heart and soul was here (in India),” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This is a moment of capability of the 140 crore heartbeats and the confidence of new energy of India, he said.

Also Read: ‘Momentous occasion’: President Murmu hails Chandrayaan-3’s landing on Moon

Referring to the Indian folklore where the Earth is considered ‘Maa’ and the Moon, ‘Mama’, Modi said that the Moon is also considered very distant and referred to as ‘Chanda Mama dur ke’, but the time is not far when the children would say ‘Chanda Mama ek tour ke’ i.e. the moon is only a tour away.

The PM expressed confidence that the achievements of “Chandrayaan Maha Abhiyan” will take India’s flight beyond the lunar orbits.

He highlighted setting ambitious goals for the future and said that ISRO is soon going to launch the ‘Aditya L-1’ mission for a detailed study of the Sun. He also touched upon Venus being one of ISRO’s goals, and that for mission Gaganyaan—India’s first human space flight mission— India is preparing hard.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Modi emphasised that science and technology are the basis of the bright future of the country. He said that this day will inspire all of us to move towards a bright future and will show the way to the realization of resolutions.

“This day signifies how victory is achieved from the lessons of defeat,” Modi said.