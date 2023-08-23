News / India News / ‘Momentous occasion’: President Murmu hails Chandrayaan-3's landing on Moon

‘Momentous occasion’: President Murmu hails Chandrayaan-3's landing on Moon

PTI |
Aug 23, 2023 08:04 PM IST

Murmu, who is on an official visit to Goa, said the success of Chandrayaan-3 is also a major achievement for the whole of humankind.

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said that the landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the lunar surface was "truly a momentous occasion" which happens once in a lifetime and it has made the whole country proud.

President Droupadi Murmu (ANI)
President Droupadi Murmu (ANI)

After watching live telecast of moon landing of Vikram lander, Murmu conveyed her congratulatory video message to Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and everyone associated with the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

"There are days when history is made. Today with the successful moon landing of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, our scientists have not only made history but also remade the idea of geography. It is truly a momentous occasion.

"The kind of event that happens once in a lifetime making India proud. I congratulate ISRO and everybody involved in this mission and wish them greater accomplishments ahead," she said in the video message.

Murmu, who is on an official visit to Goa, said the success of Chandrayaan-3 is also a major achievement for the whole of humankind which shows how India has harnessed its rich traditional knowledge base along with modern science in the service of humanity.

India on Wednesday scripted history as ISRO's third Moon mission Chandrayaan-3's Lander Module (LM) touched down on the lunar surface, making it only the fourth country to accomplish the feat, and first to reach the uncharted south pole of Earth's only natural satellite.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 23, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out