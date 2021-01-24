India added 82,760 Covid-19 cases, recorded over 900 deaths in a week

India added 82,760 cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and 920 related deaths between January 18 and January 24, data from the Union ministry of health and family welfare shows, which have taken the country's caseload to over 10.65 million. The country's death toll stands at 153,339 and there are 184,408 active cases of the coronavirus disease as of Sunday morning, according to the health ministry.

The number of active cases remained below 200,000 for five days in a row from Wednesday to Sunday. It was 208,012 on Monday and 200,528 on Tuesday, according to the health ministry's data. Between Monday and Sunday, 10,316,786 patients of the coronavirus disease were cured and this has taken the national recovery rate to 96.83%.

On Monday, there were 13,788 fresh cases and 145 casualties and the tally was at 10,571,773. The number of active Covid-19 cases was at 208,012 and the death toll at 152,419. India reported 10.064 infections, the lowest in the week, and 137 deaths on Tuesday. The country's active Covid-19 caseload remained a little above 200,000. The next day the active case tally dropped to 197,201 and has remained below the 200,000 mark so far. There were 13,823 fresh infections and 162 fatalities across the country on Wednesday.

The number of fresh infections rose to 15,223 on Thursday but the number of deaths was clocked at 151. The active cases were at 192,308 that day and the country's caseload crossed the 10.6 million mark. On Friday, there were 14,545 fresh infections and 163 patients of the coronavirus disease died across the country. The number of fresh cases dipped again to 14,256 as did the deaths recorded between Friday and Saturday morning and were recorded at 152.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 2 million mark on August 7 last year and within that month it went past the 3 million mark on August 23. The country, which is the second worst-affected after the United state, saw its caseload go past the 4 million mark on September 5 and the 5 million mark on September 16. On September 28, India had more than 6 million cases of the coronavirus disease, 7 million on October 11, 8 million on October 29, 9 million on November 20 and the 10 million mark after a month on December 19.

More than 1.5 million people have been given the vaccine against the coronavirus disease so far during the country's ongoing mammoth vaccination drive, which started on January 16. The government said on Saturday that more than 300,000 people were vaccinated in a single day for the first time on Friday. The government has also said that India had vaccinated the highest number of people on Day 1 of its Covid-19 vaccination programme -- higher than many other countries such as the US, the UK and France.

