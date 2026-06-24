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India advises against non-essential travel to Iran despite improving situation

India has issued several such advisories since February 28, when the conflict started in West Asia, after the US and Israel launched a joint attack on Iran.

Published on: Jun 24, 2026 04:01 pm IST
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India on Wednesday advised its people to continue avoiding all non-essential travel to Iran until further notice, despite recent improvements in the security situation.

Men beat drums as Iranian Shia Muslims flagellate themselves with chains as part of a mourning ritual during the Islamic month of Muharram, ahead of Ashura, in Tehran late on June 23, 2026. (AFP)

The Indian Embassy in Tehran said it has been closely monitoring the prevailing security situation in Iran and was issuing a revised advisory in light of recent positive developments and improvements in the overall situation.

"Notwithstanding the recent improvements, Indian nationals are advised to continue to avoid all non-essential travel to Iran until further notice," the mission said in its advisory - a copy of which was posted on social media.

The mission further advised Indian citizens presently residing in Iran, as well as those who may be required to travel to the country for unavoidable reasons, to exercise a high degree of caution, remain vigilant at all times and maintain constant awareness.

It urged them to closely follow local developments through credible sources of information and comply with instructions issued by local authorities.

 
indian embassy travel advisory india iran iran news us iran war
Check India news real-time updates, latest news on Pune murder case, Siya Goyal's Hindustan Times and more across India.
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