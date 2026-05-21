India, African Union summit postponed over Ebola virus scare, new dates yet to be announced

India and the African Union have agreed to postpone the Fourth India–Africa Forum Summit, initially scheduled to be held in New Delhi from 28–31 May 2026.

The summit was initially scheduled to be held in New Delhi from 28–31 May 2026.(India-Africa Forum Summit)

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According to the press release, the decision was taken after a series of consultations between the Government of India, the Chairperson of the African Union, and the African Union Commission over the emerging public health situation on the continent and the holding of the Summit and associated activities.

“The two sides exchanged views on the evolving health situation in parts of Africa and reaffirmed the importance of continued cooperation in strengthening public health preparedness and response capacities across the continent, including through support to Africa CDC and relevant national institutions,” the press release said.

“Recognizing the importance of ensuring the full participation and engagement of African leaders and stakeholders, and mindful of the emerging public health situation on the continent, consultations were held between the Government of India, the Chairperson of the African Union, and the African Union Commission regarding the holding of the Summit and associated activities.

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{{^usCountry}} “Following these consultations, the two sides agreed that it would be advisable to convene the Fourth India–Africa Forum Summit at a later date,” it added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Following these consultations, the two sides agreed that it would be advisable to convene the Fourth India–Africa Forum Summit at a later date,” it added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The joint press release, however, did not provide a new date for the Summit. It said that the new dates of the Summit and its associated meetings will be “finalised through mutual consultations and communicated in due course.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The joint press release, however, did not provide a new date for the Summit. It said that the new dates of the Summit and its associated meetings will be “finalised through mutual consultations and communicated in due course.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Both sides reiterated that India and Africa share a longstanding partnership based on solidarity, mutual respect, South–South cooperation, and a shared commitment to peace, development, and prosperity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Both sides reiterated that India and Africa share a longstanding partnership based on solidarity, mutual respect, South–South cooperation, and a shared commitment to peace, development, and prosperity. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “India and Africa reaffirmed their longstanding partnership founded on solidarity, mutual respect, South–South cooperation, and a shared commitment to peace, development, prosperity, and the well-being of their peoples.” Ebola outbreak {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “India and Africa reaffirmed their longstanding partnership founded on solidarity, mutual respect, South–South cooperation, and a shared commitment to peace, development, prosperity, and the well-being of their peoples.” Ebola outbreak {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This comes a day after the World Health organisation declared the Ebola outbreaks in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda a Public Health Emergency of International Concern. It said that the outbreak “warrants serious concern” as health workers struggle to reach hundreds of thousands of people affected. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This comes a day after the World Health organisation declared the Ebola outbreaks in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda a Public Health Emergency of International Concern. It said that the outbreak “warrants serious concern” as health workers struggle to reach hundreds of thousands of people affected. {{/usCountry}}

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WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that more than 130 deaths are thought to be linked to the outbreak, with more than 500 suspected cases, CNN reported.

Government, Delhi Airport issue advisory

In the wake of the situation, the Union health ministry issued an advisory directing travellers arriving from, or transiting through, Ebola-affected countries to immediately report to airport health authorities if they develop symptoms associated with the disease.

“Attention passengers coming from or transiting through affected countries: Passengers who have travelled from countries reporting Ebola Virus Disease — DR Congo, Uganda, and South Sudan (High Risk Country) — and are experiencing any of the following symptoms must take immediate action,” the DGHS advisory said.

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Delhi Airport also issued an advisory on Thursday, asking sick passengers from or transiting through affected countries to “immediately” report to the airport's health official.

What are the symptoms?

The ministry of health and family welfare issued the advisory, identifying the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda and South Sudan as high-risk countries for Ebola Virus Disease (EVD).

The ministry listed symptoms including fever, weakness or fatigue, headache, muscle pain, vomiting, diarrhoea, unexplained bleeding and sore throat. The advisory also asked travellers to self-report if they had direct contact with the blood or body fluids of a person suspected or confirmed to have Ebola.

It added that any passenger developing above-mentioned symptoms within 21 days of arrival should immediately seek medical care and also inform health care authorities about their travel history.

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“Any traveller developing above-mentioned symptoms within 21 days of arrival should immediately seek medical care and also inform health care authorities about their travel history. Please cooperate with health screening and public health measures in the interest of passenger safety and International Health Regulations (IHR),” the advisory said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Karishma Ayaldasani ...Read More Karishma Ayaldasani is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, where she works with the digital team on fast-moving breaking stories from India and around the world.



She enjoys covering national and global news, focusing on delivering updates quickly and clearly so readers can make sense of what’s happening as it unfolds. Comfortable in high-pressure newsroom settings, she regularly contributes to live blogs, explainers and real-time coverage.



Before joining Hindustan Times, she was part of the digital team at The Indian Express, worked with the social media team at Firstpost, and spent time as a creative strategist at Clematis Advertising.



Outside of work, she likes exploring different art forms and unwinds with music. With over three years of experience in fast-paced newsrooms, she brings curiosity, clarity and consistency to her work. Read Less

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