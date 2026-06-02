India AI Mission gets new CEO as Centre appoints IAS officer Saurabh Vijay

The Union government has appointed IAS officer Saurabh Vijay as the chief executive officer (CEO) of the India AI Mission, according the ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY).

The post in the India AI Mission had remained vacant since the departure of former CEO Abhishek Singh from MeitY.(Representational image, AI generated. )

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Vijay, a 1998-batch officer of the Maharashtra cadre, has been given the additional charge alongside his role as CEO of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

Also read | Karnataka eyes AI-enabled governance, not just innovation: Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh

The post in the India AI Mission had remained vacant since the departure of former CEO Abhishek Singh from MeitY.

Chairperson of Online Gaming Authority

Meanwhile, the government has appointed 2001-batch IAS officer Priyank Bharti as the chairperson of the Online Gaming Authority.

Bharti is also serving as director general of the National Informatics Centre (NIC), a post previously held by Singh.

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