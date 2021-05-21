Home / India News / India Air Force's MiG-21 crashes in Punjab, pilot killed
India Air Force's MiG-21 crashes in Punjab, pilot killed

Reacting to the death of the pilot of the fighter jet, the Indian Air Force said in a statement that it condoles the tragic loss and stands firmly with the bereaved family.
A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to find out the reason of the crash.

An Indian Air Force (IAF) MiG-21 fighter aircraft crashed near Moga in Punjab late on Thursday night, killing the pilot, the IAF said. The aircraft was on a routine training sortie when the accident happened in Langeana village of Moga.

"There was an aircraft accident last night involving a Bison aircraft of IAF in the western sector. The pilot, Sqn Ldr Abhinav Choudhary, sustained fatal injuries. IAF condoles the tragic loss and stands firmly with the bereaved family," the IAF said in a statement posted on Twitter.

A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident involving a Bison aircraft of IAF in western sector, it added.

