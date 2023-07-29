Home / India News / ‘All an act’: Anurag Thakur slams I.N.D.I.A. bloc's visit to strife-torn Manipur

‘All an act’: Anurag Thakur slams I.N.D.I.A. bloc's visit to strife-torn Manipur

BySnehashish Roy
Jul 29, 2023 10:53 AM IST

The Union minister asked Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury whether he would also bring the MPs from INDIA bloc to his state to atrocities against women there.

Union minister Anurag Thakur said the visit by I.N.D.I.A. bloc's members of Parliament to strife-torn Manipur is a mere attempt to put on an act. He alleged that ministers under their (Opposition) regime didn't use to speak when Manipur used to ‘burn’ at the time and the state used to witness lockdowns for 6 months.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur(PTI)
Union Minister Anurag Thakur(PTI)

Follow LIVE updates on I.N.D.I.A. bloc's Manipur visit here

The Union minister further redirected the attention to alleged killing of women in West Bengal and asked senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, a member of the Manipur delegation, whether he would also bring the MPs from INDIA bloc to his state.

“When they come back from Manipur, I would request Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury to bring them to West Bengal. I want to ask Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury does he agree with the atrocities against women in the state,” he said after arriving at the Kolkata airport.

Also read: ‘Pakistan or China’: On Manipur visit, BJP MP Ravi Kishan says INDIA bloc can go anywhere they want

He further cited reports of crime against women in Rajasthan and criticised the Opposition for not visiting there. "In Rajasthan where there are killings & crimes against women, the opposition did not go there. Will the INDIA alliance also go to Rajasthan?" he asked.

A delegation of the opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) of 21 MPs started its two-day visit to Manipur today to assess the ground situation and make recommendations to the government and Parliament, as part of efforts to help resolve the ethnic conflict that has roiled the northeastern state since May 3.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 29, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out