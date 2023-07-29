‘All an act’: Anurag Thakur slams I.N.D.I.A. bloc's visit to strife-torn Manipur

Union minister Anurag Thakur said the visit by I.N.D.I.A. bloc's members of Parliament to strife-torn Manipur is a mere attempt to put on an act. He alleged that ministers under their (Opposition) regime didn't use to speak when Manipur used to ‘burn’ at the time and the state used to witness lockdowns for 6 months. Union Minister Anurag Thakur(PTI)

The Union minister further redirected the attention to alleged killing of women in West Bengal and asked senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, a member of the Manipur delegation, whether he would also bring the MPs from INDIA bloc to his state.

“When they come back from Manipur, I would request Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury to bring them to West Bengal. I want to ask Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury does he agree with the atrocities against women in the state,” he said after arriving at the Kolkata airport.

He further cited reports of crime against women in Rajasthan and criticised the Opposition for not visiting there. "In Rajasthan where there are killings & crimes against women, the opposition did not go there. Will the INDIA alliance also go to Rajasthan?" he asked.

A delegation of the opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) of 21 MPs started its two-day visit to Manipur today to assess the ground situation and make recommendations to the government and Parliament, as part of efforts to help resolve the ethnic conflict that has roiled the northeastern state since May 3.