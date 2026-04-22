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India amends ATF rules, allows ethanol blending in aviation fuel

The changes expand the definition of ATF to include blends with synthetic hydrocarbons.

Updated on: Apr 22, 2026 07:19 pm IST
Edited by Priyanjali Narayan
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India has allowed the blending of ethanol and other synthetic or man-made hydrocarbons with aviation turbine fuel (ATF) in a bid to cut oil imports, a government notification issued by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas stated.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG), through a gazette notification, also updated rules governing ATF marketing, aligning enforcement provisions with revised criminal procedures.(AFP)

The decision follows amendments to the Aviation Turbine Fuel (Regulation of Marketing) Order, 2001, issued under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955. The changes expand the definition of ATF to include blends with synthetic hydrocarbons.

The notification has not prescribed any immediate mandatory blending targets.

Also Read | E20 fuel earns praise from PM Modi amid oil crunch due to West Asia war. Here's how he drew a link

Why ethanol blending?

The move is aimed at reducing emissions and lowering dependence on imported oil, though no mandatory blending targets have been set so far.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG), through a gazette notification, has amended rules governing the marketing of ATF, expanding its definition and aligning enforcement provisions with updated criminal procedures.

India plans to blend 1 per cent SAF into jet fuel for international flights by 2027, increasing to 2 per cent by 2028 and 5 per cent by 2030, in line with the CORSIA mandate.

No blending targets have been specified for fuel used in domestic flights so far.

 
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