Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / India and US hold DTTI group meeting, sign deal for air-launched UAVs
india news

India and US hold DTTI group meeting, sign deal for air-launched UAVs

The India-US DTTI group meeting was held virtually and focused on strengthening bilateral defence trade relations and creating opportunities to jointly develop and produce defence equipment
India's ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, at joint military drills recently held in Alaska. The two countries virtually held the 11th Defence Technology and Trade Initiative (DTTI) group meeting on Tuesday. (PTI/File)
Published on Nov 10, 2021 02:59 PM IST
By Isha Sahai Bhatnagar

In a major boost for defence ties, India and the US have signed a deal to jointly develop air-launched unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) as the two countries held the 11th Defence Technology and Trade Initiative (DTTI) group meeting on Tuesday.

The meeting was held virtually and focused on strengthening bilateral defence trade relations and creating opportunities to jointly develop and produce defence equipment.

“The co-chairs were pleased to note that since the last DTTI group meeting in September 2020, the first project agreement for air-launched unmanned aerial vehicle under the joint working group air systems was signed, which is a major accomplishment for the DTTI,” the defence ministry said in a press statement.

Watch: Should Xi Jinping’s plan to get unprecedented 3rd term worry Quad?

The meeting was co-chaired by Raj Kumar, India’s secretary for defence production, and Gregory Kausner, the PTDO (performing the duties of) under secretary of defence for acquisition and sustainment at the US defence department.

RELATED STORIES

The defence ministry said that four joint working groups attended the meeting, which focused on land, naval, air and aircraft carrier technologies that were established under the DTTI to boost mutually agreed projects.

“The groups reported to the co-chairs on ongoing activities and collaborative opportunities, including a number of near-term projects targeted for completion on priority,” the defence ministry said.

Also, in a push for India and the US to jointly develop niche technology, the Defence Industry Collaboration Forum’s (DICF) virtual expo was held on Monday.

It was convened by Anurag Bajpai, India’s joint secretary for defence industries, and Jesse Salazar, the US deputy assistant secretary of defence for industrial policy.

“This forum offers an opportunity for Indian and US industries to be directly involved in the DTTI and it facilitates dialogue between government and industry on issues that impact industrial collaboration. The results of the discussion were briefed to the DTTI group co-chairs,” the defence ministry said in the press release.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

PM Modi speaks to security heads of 7 nations as Delhi calls meet on Afghanistan

Fadnavis' wife has one word for Nawab Malik amid BJP-NCP slugfest

Delhi Declaration seeks non-interference in Afghan affairs without naming Pak

Rhea Chakraborty's bank account defreezed after a year, gadgets returned
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
AP EAMCET Counselling 2021
Eng vs NZ Semi Final
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Nawab Malik
Delhi’s air quality
Chhath Puja 2021
Chhath Puja 2021 Day 3
Nykaa IPO
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP