India announces new e-visa to fast-track applications amid Afghanistan crisis

Taliban have stormed across Afghanistan, capturing all major cities in a matter of days, and finally captured Kabul on Sunday.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray
PUBLISHED ON AUG 17, 2021 09:34 AM IST
Afghans desperate to leave the country flocked to the Kabul airport, (AFP Photo)

India on Tuesday announced a new category of electronic visas to fast-track applications of Afghans for entry into India from Afghanistan, which has plunged into crisis after the Taliban seized power. The announcement by the ministry of home affairs (MHA) came two days after the Taliban captured power in Afghanistan. "MHA reviews visa provisions in view of the current situation in Afghanistan. A new category of electronic visa called “e-Emergency X-Misc Visa” introduced to fast-track visa applications for entry into India," the ministry's spokesperson tweeted.

Thousands of people were seen trying to exit the country and crowding the Kabul airport, which is now the only way out of Afghanistan. Some even held onto a military jet as it took off and were seen plunging to their deaths in videos widely shared on social media. At least seven people died in the chaos, US officials said, as America's longest war ended with its enemy the victor.

The Taliban stormed across Afghanistan, capturing all major cities in a matter of days just two weeks before the US was set to complete its troop withdrawal after two decades.

Topics
india afghanistan taliban
