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India becomes 2nd largest solar growth market, surpassing US: MNRE

On April 9, HT reported that India ranks third globally in renewable energy installed capacity, after China and the US

Published on: Jun 03, 2026 08:33 pm IST
By Jayashree Nandi, New Delhi
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India has become the second largest solar growth market, surpassing the US, Pralhad Joshi, minister for new and renewable energy said on Wednesday.

India is followed by Brazil with a capacity of 228.20GW and Germany with 199.92GW. (Representative Image/ HT Photo)

“India’s solar growth story is setting global benchmarks. In 2025, India surpassed the USA in annual solar capacity additions to become the world’s 2nd largest solar growth market. As the fastest-growing major solar market, India is driving record capacity additions through strong policy support, innovation and world-class infrastructure,” he wrote on X.

“Under the visionary leadership of Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, India’s #CleanEnergy transition is accelerating, strengthening energy security, advancing sustainable development and reinforcing India’s position as a global leader in #RenewableEnergy. #IndiaRanks2InSolar,” he added.

As per latest International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) report, India clocked over 37GW+, compared to USA’s 34GW in 2025, helping it race ahead of the USA to the second position globally, officials said.

“India has emerged as the world’s 2nd-largest solar market, overtaking the US in annual solar capacity additions in 2025. This achievement reflects the nation’s rapid clean energy growth helping ensure efficient, reliable, and sustainable solar infrastructure,” Bhupender Yadav, union environment minister wrote on X.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jayashree Nandi

I write on the environment and climate crisis and I believe these are the most important stories of our times.

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Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India. Trending News - Delhi restaurant fire.
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