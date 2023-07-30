INDIA bloc MPs meet Manipur governor after relief camps visit, submit memorandum

A delegation of 21 Opposition MPs from the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) bloc met Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey at Raj Bhawan in Imphal Sunday on the second day of their two-day visit to the violence-hit northeastern state and apprised of the prevailing situation in Manipur.

The Opposition delegation submitted a memorandum to Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey (ANI Photo)

On Saturday, the delegation visited several relief camps in Imphal, Moirang in Bishnupur district and Churachandpur and met victims of ethnic clashes.

A day after visiting relief camps, which they termed “pathetic”, the delegation also presented a memorandum to the governor and appealed to restore peace in the state, engulfed in ethnic clashes since May 3.

“You are also requested to apprise the Union Government of the complete breakdown of law and order in Manipur for the last 89 days so as to enable them to intervene in the precarious situation in Manipur to restore peace and normalcy,” the memorandum reads.

Apprising the governor on how the people in relief camps have been staying, according to an official source from Raj Bhavan Imphal, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, “People are in pain and sorrow and feeling of depression and fear is also common in their minds”.

The Opposition leaders claimed that almost all sections of society including women, children and students are affected and it is high time to take concrete steps to end the ongoing conflict.

It is not only a problem of law and order but an ethnic conflict which needs special attention therefore, an appropriate step to end the conflict and to remove hatred among the communities has to be initiated to restore peace and normalcy in the state, they told the governor.

Later, addressing the media outside Raj Bhavan in Imphal, Chowdhury said, the governor listened to their appeal and suggested an all-party delegation’s visit to Manipur to meet the leaders of all communities in order to resolve the crisis.

“She also suggested that together we hold talks with the leaders of all communities in the state and find a solution at the earliest,” the Congress leader said.

Earlier, Governor Uikey welcomed the delegation and informed that both the central and state governments are making relentless efforts to bring peace and normalcy at the earliest, according to Raj Bhavan.

To bridge the mistrust between the two communities, hatred among the communities has to be removed and therefore all stakeholders should work in this direction peacefully, the governor said, according to the officials from Raj Bhavan.

The governor also made an appeal to the Opposition delegation to extend their “fullest cooperation to restore peace and tranquillity through a peaceful dialogue” with the representatives of Civil Society Organisations of both communities to maintain the status quo ante of the aged old tradition of peaceful co-existence.

The opposition delegation also included Gaurav Gogoi of the Congress, Sushmita Dev of the Trinamool Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s Kanimozhi, Manoj Kumar Jha of Rashtriya Janata Dal, and Janata Dal United chief Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh, among others. This is their first visit to the state since the formation of the Opposition’s I.N.D.I.A