India-Canada news LIVE updates: Trudeau's claim risks US' bid to court New Delhi
India-Canada news LIVE updates: India's relations with Canada has reached an all-time low after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged India's involvement in killing of pro-Khalistan terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June, a claim which was New Delhi has rejected terming it ‘absurd and motivated’. Following Trudeau's allegations, Canadian foreign minister had expelled a senior Indian diplomat from the country, which further compelled New Delhi to boot out a Canadian top official with a condition to leave the India in five days.
The recent development raises question on the trade deal between two nations which has already been stalled for indefinite period over the issue pertaining to pro-Khalistan movement and Canada's alleged involvement in India's internal matters.
Canada's allies and part of the Five Eyes intelligence alliance US, UK, Australia and New Zealand have backed Trudeau's charge and called the accusations ‘serious’.
- Wed, 20 Sep 2023 10:40 AM
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s shocking allegations that India orchestrated the murder of a separatist leader leaves President Joe Biden caught between one of the US’ closest allies and an increasingly important partner in countering China.
Indian leader Narendra Modi’s government on Tuesday denied that it had anything to do with the slaying of a prominent Sikh leader in Canada, calling the allegation ‘absurd’. Both nations expelled one of the other’s diplomats, and that’s before Canada has made any evidence public.
The White House reacted cautiously, with National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson saying the administration was ‘deeply concerned’ and called on India to cooperate with the Canadian investigation. A US official acknowledged the allegations pose a problem for Biden, who just left India with relations seemingly on track.
- Wed, 20 Sep 2023 10:37 AM
India-Canada news LIVE: What was Trudeau's allegation?
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told lawmakers in the country's Parlament on Monday that ‘credible allegation’ were found which state agents of Indian government were involved in gunning down Hardeep Singh Nijjar outside a gurudwara in British Columbia. Nijjar was a pro-Khalistan leader and a designated terrorist who was killed in June.
“The government of India needs to take this matter with the utmost seriousness,” the Canadian PM reiterated his allegations.