India, Canada ties have 'energised', says PM Modi as Mark Carney marks first visit

Since our first meeting, our relationship has been energised, mutual trust and positivity have blossomed,' said PM Modi during the joint address with his Canadian counterpart.

Canada's PM Mark Carney is on a four day visit to India as Ottawa moves to diversify its trade relations as well as renew ties with New Delhi after a diplomatic falling out.

Welcoming Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney to India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the ties between India and Canada have been “energised.”

Carney hails ‘expansion’ of ties with India

Canadian PM Mark Carney hailed the "expansion" of ties with India in his address.

"There has been more engagement between the Canadian and Indian governments in the last year than there has been in more than two decades combined," the Labour leader said, adding that India and Canada have not only marked a renewal of ties but an "expansion of a valued partnership with new ambition, focus, and foresight, a partnership between two confident countries charting our own course for the future."

During his four day visit, which kicked off in India's financial hub Mumbai, the Canadian prime minister has stated that this visit will work towards establishing new economic and trade partnerships with New Delhi.

Echoing this sentiment, PM Modi announced that the two leaders “discussed transforming this vision into a next-level partnership. Our goal is to reach $50 billion in trade by 2030.”

“Unlocking the full potential of economic cooperation is our priority. Therefore, we have decided to finalise the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement soon. This will create new investment and employment opportunities in both countries,” he added further.

India, Canada sign MoUs, marking reset in ties.

India and Canada on Monday signed several memorandums of understanding as they move to renew their ties. As per the announcements by Prime Ministers Modi and Carney, both countries have signed deals on cooperation in technology and innovation, promotion of renewable energy and, cooperation on critical minerals and uranium supply.