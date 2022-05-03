India celebrates Eid-al-Fitr today: 5 things to know about the festival

Eid-al-Fitr 2022: As Ramadan - the holy month of fasting - comes to an end, people across India are celebrating the auspicious occasion of Eid-al-Fitr today. After two years of restrained festivities, gatherings are likely at mosques and markets. The festival is marked by feasting, praying, and engaging in humanitarian activities. In many parts of the world, Eid - one of the most important Islamic festivals - was celebrated on Monday.

Here are 5 things to know about Eid-al-Fitr

1. Ramadan is observed in the ninth month in the Islamic Lunar Calendar; the tenth month is Shawwal - whose first day is marked as the festival of Eid-al-Fitr. Since the festival doesn't begin until the crescent moon is sighted, Eid-al-Fitr starts at different times and even on different days in different regions.

2. Eid-al-Fitr lasts for three days. The three-day celebration is marked by festivities like the praying, feasting, family gatherings, exchanging gifts and helping the needy.

3. There are two important Eid celebrations in Muslim faith - Eid-al-Fitr and Eid-al-Adha. Eid Al-Fitr is also known as 'The Lesser Eid' in several regions. Whereas Eid-al-Adha, the feast of the sacrifice is referred to as 'Greater Eid'.

4. The White House holds an Iftar dinner every year to mark the end of Ramadan. The dinner is hosted by the US President and the First Lady and is is attended by prominent members of the Muslim American community. The first White House Iftar dinner was organised in 1996 when Hillary Clinton hosted a Ramadan Eid celebration dinner at the White House.

5. Ramadan takes place for 720 hours i.e. four weeks and two days during which the followers of Islam or Muslims fast between dawn and sunset, pray for peace and guidance. The end of Ramadan is followed by Zakat al-Fitr -one of the most important religious duties performed during Eid-al-Fitr. It loosely translates as “alms of ending [the fast]”, referring to charity and donations to be given to the needy at the end of the fasting month of Ramadan.

