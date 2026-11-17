India on Tuesday condemned the attack on the Panama-flagged LPG tanker MT Tara Gas in the Strait of Hormuz on November 16, saying 21 of the 24 Indian nationals on board had been safely evacuated, while two injured crew members were hospitalised and one remained missing. India condemns tanker attack in Hormuz; search on for missing Indian (ANI ) In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the Indian Embassy in Oman was closely monitoring the ongoing search and rescue operations in coordination with Omani authorities. The MEA expressed concern over repeated attacks on shipping in the region, warning that such incidents posed a serious threat to the safety of civilian seafarers. "The targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure must end, and free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through international waterways, in keeping with international law, must be restored at the earliest," the statement said.

Union minister for ports, shipping and waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said the tanker was subjected to a subsequent attack, forcing the entire crew to abandon the vessel. On X, Sonowal said 24 crew members had been safely accounted for, while one Indian seafarer remained missing. "In a distressing development, the Panama-flagged LPG tanker TARA GAS was subjected to a subsequent attack, forcing the entire crew to abandon the vessel. While 24 crew members have been safely accounted for, one Indian seafarer remains missing. We are urgently coordinating with the ship management company and regional rescue authorities to locate our missing seafarer and ensure the immediate safety, welfare and logistical support of the rescued crew members," he wrote on X.