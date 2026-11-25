India on Wednesday condemned a strike by Yemen’s Houthi rebels on a financial district in the Saudi Arabian capital that injured two Indian nationals and called for an immediate end to such attacks while expressing solidarity with the Saudi government.
Eleven people were injured in the drone attack on a tower in Riyadh’s financial district on Tuesday, according to Saudi authorities. The injured included two Indians, three Nepali nationals, two Saudi citizens and four Egyptian nationals. Saudi Arabia is home to more than 4.5 million Indians and New Delhi has for long called for an end to the targeting of civilian infrastructure amid the conflict in West Asia.
“We strongly condemn the attack on one of the towers of the financial district in Riyadh on November 24 as well as the continued attacks targeting civilian, economic and energy infrastructure in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” the external affairs ministry said.
Deep Dive
What happened in the Houthi attack on Riyadh’s financial district?
How many Indians were injured in the Riyadh financial district attack?
How did India respond to the attack on Riyadh’s financial district?
ALSO READ: Two Indians among 11 injured in Houthi attack on Riyadh Financial Centre{{/usCountry}}
ALSO READ: Two Indians among 11 injured in Houthi attack on Riyadh Financial Centre{{/usCountry}}
“These attacks seriously endanger civilian lives, violate the sovereignty of Saudi Arabia, and undermine regional security and stability. We call for immediate cessation of such attacks.”
The Indian side reiterated its “firm solidarity” with the people and government of Saudi Arabia and reaffirmed its unwavering support to the kingdom in safeguarding its sovereignty, territorial integrity and the security and safety of its citizens and residents. “We earnestly hope that peace and normalcy will return to the region at the earliest,” the ministry said.
The Indian embassy in Riyadh is providing all possible assistance to the injured Indians and their families.
ALSO READ: IndiGo cancels flights to Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Madinah till November 30
Twenty-four Indians have died since the attack by Israel and the US on Iran triggered the West Asia conflict in February. Two Indians were killed in a Houthi attack on King Khalid international airport in Riyadh on October 10, while another attack on King Fahd international airport in Dammam killed an Indian on October 21.
West Asia is home to more than 10 million Indians, a majority of them blue collar workers, including employees of oilfields and infrastructure facilities such as airports. There are also about 18,000 Indian seafarers on board vessels in the region.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rezaul Hasan Laskar is Foreign Editor with the Hindustan Times, which he joined in 2015. He began as a journalist in his hometown of Shillong in northeast India and has worked in newspapers and wire services over the years. He moved to New Delhi in 1997 and initially focused on defence, national security, Jammu and Kashmir and the northeast, while also working of foreign policy and international relations. He has been part of the media delegation accompanying PMs on foreign visits and has reported from destinations ranging from Tibet to Ukraine. Between 2007 and 2013, he was the Press Trust of India correspondent in Pakistan, one of only two Indian journalists allowed to report from the country. He extensively covered Pakistan’s domestic politics and the life of the common people, as well as the fallout of the 2008 Mumbai attacks on India-Pakistan relations and the subsequent trial in Pakistan of the suspects involved in the attack. As part of his reportage in Pakistan, he travelled the breadth of the country, from the Swat Valley to Balochistan. Reza’s first gig in journalism was writing a weekly music column, and music – especially classic rock – remains a keen interest. He is also a movie buff and a keen photographer.