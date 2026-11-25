India on Wednesday condemned a strike by Yemen’s Houthi rebels on a financial district in the Saudi Arabian capital that injured two Indian nationals and called for an immediate end to such attacks while expressing solidarity with the Saudi government.

Saudi Arabia and Yemen's Houthis have traded strikes in the recent weeks as tensions in the Middle East flared up. (AFP/File Image) more less

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Eleven people were injured in the drone attack on a tower in Riyadh’s financial district on Tuesday, according to Saudi authorities. The injured included two Indians, three Nepali nationals, two Saudi citizens and four Egyptian nationals. Saudi Arabia is home to more than 4.5 million Indians and New Delhi has for long called for an end to the targeting of civilian infrastructure amid the conflict in West Asia.

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“We strongly condemn the attack on one of the towers of the financial district in Riyadh on November 24 as well as the continued attacks targeting civilian, economic and energy infrastructure in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” the external affairs ministry said.

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Deep Dive What happened in the Houthi attack on Riyadh’s financial district? A tower in Riyadh’s financial district was struck on November 24. Saudi authorities said 11 people were injured, including two Indian nationals. How many Indians were injured in the Riyadh financial district attack? Two Indian nationals were among the 11 people injured. The others included two Saudi citizens, three Nepalese nationals and four Egyptians. How did India respond to the attack on Riyadh’s financial district? India condemned the attack, called for an immediate end to strikes on civilian and other infrastructure, and expressed solidarity with Saudi Arabia. The Indian embassy in Riyadh is assisting the injured Indians and their families.

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“These attacks seriously endanger civilian lives, violate the sovereignty of Saudi Arabia, and undermine regional security and stability. We call for immediate cessation of such attacks.”

The Indian side reiterated its “firm solidarity” with the people and government of Saudi Arabia and reaffirmed its unwavering support to the kingdom in safeguarding its sovereignty, territorial integrity and the security and safety of its citizens and residents. “We earnestly hope that peace and normalcy will return to the region at the earliest,” the ministry said.

The Indian embassy in Riyadh is providing all possible assistance to the injured Indians and their families.

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Twenty-four Indians have died since the attack by Israel and the US on Iran triggered the West Asia conflict in February. Two Indians were killed in a Houthi attack on King Khalid international airport in Riyadh on October 10, while another attack on King Fahd international airport in Dammam killed an Indian on October 21.

West Asia is home to more than 10 million Indians, a majority of them blue collar workers, including employees of oilfields and infrastructure facilities such as airports. There are also about 18,000 Indian seafarers on board vessels in the region.

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