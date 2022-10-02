India condemns vandalism at Canada's Bhagvad Gita park, terms it ‘hate crime’

The High Commission of India in Ottawa, Canada, on Sunday condemned the ‘hate crime’ at the Shri Bhagvad Gita park in Brampton that was allegedly vandalised by a group of miscreants. The incident happened days after the park was renamed to honour the Hindu religious scripture Bhagvad Gita.

“We condemn the hate crime at the Shri Bhagvad Gita Park in Brampton. We urge Canadian authorities and Peel Police to investigate and take prompt action on the perpetrators,” the Indian high commission said in a tweet.

According to Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown, the park's signboard was destroyed by the miscreants. Brown ordered a probe into the incident, adding there is zero tolerance towards such acts.

“We are aware that the recently unveiled Shri Bhagavad Gita Park sign has been vandalized. We have zero tolerance for this. We have flagged this to Peel Regional Police for further investigation. Our Parks department is working to resolve and correct the sign as soon as possible,” he had tweeted.

Last month, India had issued an advisory to its citizens in Canada warning of increased hate crimes. “There has been a sharp increase in incidents of hate crimes, sectarian violence, and anti-India activities in Canada. The Ministry of External Affairs and our High Commission/Consulates General in Canada have taken up these incidents with the Canadian authorities and requested them to investigate the said crimes and take appropriate action,” an MEA statement read.

The park, spread over 3.75 acres, is set to have sculptures of Lord Krishna and Arjun on a chariot and some other Hindu deities, a statement had said. It was unveiled on Wednesday.

Brampton is a Mosaic, and this renaming commemorates the Hindu community and all that they contribute to the city, the City of Brampton had said during the inauguration.

According to a statement by the Haryana government, the park is probably the only one outside of India to be named after the Bhagavad Gita.

