India contributes $300,000 to UN body for gender equality and women empowerment

Anita Bhatia, the Assistant-Secretary-General and Deputy Executive Director of UN Women, thanked India for the contribution.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 02, 2021 11:31 AM IST
The UN Women Multi-Country Office located in Delhi would support Gender Park to develop it into a South Asia hub for gender related activities.(REUTERS)

India has contributed USD 300,000 to the United Nations agency for gender equality and women empowerment, a contribution lauded by the UN entity.

"#India contributes USD 300,000 to @UN_Women for 2021,” India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti tweeted on Thursday.

He said India reaffirms its support for gender equality and women empowerment, describing UN Women as a “valued partner in our progress from women’s development to #women-led development.”

Assistant-Secretary-General and Deputy Executive Director of UN Women Anita Bhatia thanked India for the contribution and its support to UN Women and said in a tweet that “Women-led development envisions women as agents of change driving measurable impact in the lives of women & girls.”

Topics
un women united nations entity for gender equality work on gender equality women empowerment
