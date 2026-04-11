India conveys solidarity with Gulf nations: 'Restoring stability, deepening economic partnership’

Union commerce minister Piyush Goyal conveyed India’s solidarity with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nations — the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and Saudi Arabia — and reiterated its support in addressing any supply chain challenges for essential food items amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

File photo of Union minister of commerce & industry Piyush Goyal.(ANI)

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In a virtual call with GCC secretary general Jasem Mohamed Al Budaiwi, Goyal expressed hope that the ceasefire announced in the region would be enduring and would pave the way for lasting peace and stability, the commerce ministry said in a statement on Friday.

Goyal, who is currently occupied in Tamil Nadu as BJP’s in-charge for the state assembly election, also touched base with other GCC members such as the UAE, Bahrain and Kuwait through virtual mode. GCC nations assume significance as India and the bloc negotiate a free trade agreement (FTA) and the bloc is the biggest supplier of energy to India.

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{{^usCountry}} Goyal’s virtual meetings came at a time when India is intensely engaged with GCC with two cabinet ministers holding physical meetings with the bloc’s members taking advantage of a two-week pause in hostilities between Iran and US-Israel. Petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri was already in Qatar on April 9 and 10 and external affairs minister S Jaishankar is heading to the United Arab Emirates on Saturday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Goyal’s virtual meetings came at a time when India is intensely engaged with GCC with two cabinet ministers holding physical meetings with the bloc’s members taking advantage of a two-week pause in hostilities between Iran and US-Israel. Petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri was already in Qatar on April 9 and 10 and external affairs minister S Jaishankar is heading to the United Arab Emirates on Saturday. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In his virtual conversation with UAE minister of foreign trade Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Goyal conveyed India’s unequivocal support for the UAE while condemning recent attacks in the country. He thanked him for continued assistance to the Indian diaspora amidst recurring uncertainties. India and the UAE have signed a free trade agreement (FTA) in 2022. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In his virtual conversation with UAE minister of foreign trade Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Goyal conveyed India’s unequivocal support for the UAE while condemning recent attacks in the country. He thanked him for continued assistance to the Indian diaspora amidst recurring uncertainties. India and the UAE have signed a free trade agreement (FTA) in 2022. {{/usCountry}}

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“India-UAE emphasise restoring stability, supply chain continuity and deepening economic partnership,” the ministry’s statement said.

During the meeting, Goyal underlined the significance of robust trade flows in ensuring strong economic relations between the two countries. Both sides noted the strain on regional supply chains and emphasised coordinated efforts to ensure smooth trade flows.

Goyal appreciated UAE’s proactive logistics measures, including opening of alternate routes and multimodal transport, while highlighting India’s renewed steps to support exporters and ensure continuity of essential supplies to the country.

During his conversation with Al Budaiwi, Goyal appreciated measures taken to strengthen logistics and explore alternate routes to maintain resilience and both sides emphasized the need for coordinated efforts to ensure smooth trade flows.

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