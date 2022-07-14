Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India Covid daily count beyond 20K, 1st time since Feb; booster shots in focus

For the first time since February, India's daily Covid dally has passed the 20,000-mark with 20,139 new infections.
Updated on Jul 14, 2022 09:14 AM IST
For the first time since February, India's daily Covid tally has passed the 20,000-mark with 20,139 new infections. The surge comes as government aims to encourage people with third dose or booster shots with free doses from Friday.

On Wednesday, the government announced that it would make vaccine booster doses free for all adults at government-run centres from Friday for 75 days as part of its Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations. “As part of AzadiKaAmritMahotsav celebrations, free Covid-19 precaution dose will be administered to all the citizens above 18 years of age at government vaccination centres, from 15th July 2022 till the next 75 days. I thank PM @NarendraModi Ji for this decision,” tweeted Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: “Vaccination is an effective means to fight Covid-19. Today’s Cabinet decision will further India’s vaccination coverage and create a healthier nation.” So far, the booster doses have been free for adults above 60 years of age.

About 92% of Indians who are currently eligible for a third, or booster dose, of the Covid-19 vaccine have not yet taken these shots, Hindustan Times has corroborated data in a report.

