India Covid daily count beyond 20K, 1st time since Feb; booster shots in focus

For the first time since February, India's daily Covid tally has passed the 20,000-mark with 20,139 new infections. The surge comes as government aims to encourage people with third dose or booster shots with free doses from Friday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Wednesday, the government announced that it would make vaccine booster doses free for all adults at government-run centres from Friday for 75 days as part of its Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations. “As part of AzadiKaAmritMahotsav celebrations, free Covid-19 precaution dose will be administered to all the citizens above 18 years of age at government vaccination centres, from 15th July 2022 till the next 75 days. I thank PM @NarendraModi Ji for this decision,” tweeted Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: “Vaccination is an effective means to fight Covid-19. Today’s Cabinet decision will further India’s vaccination coverage and create a healthier nation.” So far, the booster doses have been free for adults above 60 years of age.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

About 92% of Indians who are currently eligible for a third, or booster dose, of the Covid-19 vaccine have not yet taken these shots, Hindustan Times has corroborated data in a report.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON