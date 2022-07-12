Covid pandemic is 'nowhere near over': WHO
Fresh waves of Covid-19 cases show that the pandemic is "nowhere near over", the World Health Organization's chief warned Tuesday.
"New waves of the virus demonstrate again that Covid-19 is nowhere near over," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news conference, adding: "As the virus pushes at us, we must push back."
-
Thailand on verge of using voluntary chemical castration for sex offenders
Thailand is close to introducing chemical castration as a means of tackling sex crime after lawmakers approved a bill that will give some offenders the right to choose the procedure in return for a reduced prison sentence. It still requires another house vote, then royal endorsement. Of 16,413 convicted sex offenders released from Thai prisons between 2013 and 2020, there were 4,848 who re-offended, according to corrections department figures.
-
US drone strike kills Islamic State Syria chief: Pentagon
The leader of the Islamic State militant group in Syria was killed Tuesday in a US drone strike, the Pentagon said. Maher al-Agal was killed while riding a motorcycle near Jindayris in Syria, and one of his top aides was seriously injured, Pentagon Central Command spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Dave Eastburn told AFP.
-
UK issues extreme heat warning as temperatures soar
Britain on Monday issued an extreme heat warning, with temperatures predicted to hit more than 30 degrees Celsius (86 Fahrenheit) across large parts of England and Wales. Temperatures were still several degrees cooler than the heatwave in parts of Spain and Portugal, where the mercury was set to soar past 40C. But Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Rebekah Sherwin said the UK highs would continue into early next week.
-
Rishi Sunak launches UK prime minister bid, rival backs him
The favourite to become Britain's next prime minister, Ex-finance minister Rishi Sunak, kicked off his campaign on Tuesday promising "honesty", in a increasingly testy and divisive battle to succeed Boris Johnson. Only those who get nominations from 20 of their 358 Conservative colleagues in parliament on Tuesday will go forward to the first vote on Wednesday. The new leader faces a busy in-tray as well as falling opinion poll support.
-
Anti-war Russian journalist fined under ‘gay propaganda' law
Russian journalist Yury Dud was fined 120,000 roubles ($2,024) by a Moscow court on Tuesday under a law that bans "propaganda" in support of gay relationships. Former sports reporter Dud, 35, is one of Russia's top media stars, having risen to prominence via acerbic, politically tinged interviews and documentaries uploaded to YouTube, where he has over 10 million subscribers.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics