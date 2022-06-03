India Covid daily tally passes 4K-mark after nearly 3 months

India's Covid daily tally passed the 4,000-mark after nearly three months as the country logged 4,041 new cases on Friday. The latest surge brings the overall tally to 43,168,585, according to the data by the union health ministry. In the last 24 hours, 10 deaths were recorded, and the overall figure now stands at 524,651.

An increase of 1,668 active cases, took the active caseload to 21,177 - this is 0.05 per cent of the total infections, according to the government data.

After over two months of respite, the national coronavirus tally is seeing a fresh surge, mostly fuelled by pockets of outbreak in the country’s large urban centres. On Thursday, 3,712 cases and five fatalities were recorded in the 24-hour period. According to the data, the biggest contributor to the national tally appears to be a handful of large metropolitan cities such as Mumbai, Chennai and Delhi.

In Mumbai, the seven-day average of daily infections climbed to more than 400 cases a day for the past week. Just two weeks ago, this number was 143 -- marking an increase of nearly 200%.

In the wake of the latest surge, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray convened a meeting of the Covid-19 task force on Thursday, according to a report by news agency ANI. Meanwhile, civic body officials in Mumbai said they are expecting a further increase in daily infection rates as well as in the number of symptomatic patients.

In Chandigarh Tricity, the daily Covid-19 cases remained over the 30-mark for the second consecutive day on Thursday. At 20, most of the fresh infections were reported from Chandigarh, followed by seven from Panchkula and five from Mohali. The national capital, meanwhile, is currently seeing a decline in infection statistics in recent weeks. However, there was a brief uptick in cases in May.

New highs are expected to crop up in some pockets from time-to-time, according to experts. But as long hospitalisations and fatalities from the disease are low, there is no immediate cause for concern.

