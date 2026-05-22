India, Cyprus elevate ties to strategic partnership, lock 5-year defence roadmap

India and Cyprus enhanced their ties to a strategic partnership and concluded agreements to boost cooperation in key areas such as defence, technology and counter-terrorism as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides focused on bolstering trade and investment relations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of the Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides witness an exchange of MoUs in New Delhi on Friday. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

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Christodoulides, who is on his first visit to India after becoming President, began the trip by travelling to Mumbai with a 60-member business delegation before arriving in New Delhi for talks with Modi. Cyprus currently holds the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union (EU), and the discussions also covered leveraging the proposed India-EU trade deal.

Cyprus has emerged as an important investment gateway between India and Europe and is among the top 10 investors in the country, with investments almost doubling over the past decade, Modi said at a joint media interaction with Christodoulides.

“The India-EU free trade agreement has opened up many new opportunities. Capitalising on this, we aim to double investment in the next five years. To realise this commitment, we are elevating our trusted relationship to a strategic partnership,” Modi said.

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{{^usCountry}} Cyprus is currently the ninth-largest source of FDI inflows to India and the second-largest in the EU region, with cumulative inflows of $16 billion since 2000. Most of these investments are in key areas such as services, software, automobiles, cargo handling, construction, shipping and pharmaceuticals. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cyprus is currently the ninth-largest source of FDI inflows to India and the second-largest in the EU region, with cumulative inflows of $16 billion since 2000. Most of these investments are in key areas such as services, software, automobiles, cargo handling, construction, shipping and pharmaceuticals. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Christodoulides said Cyprus and India are working together to address challenges in an increasingly fragmented world, and the partnership between the EU and India must become even stronger in an era of growing geopolitical uncertainty because of shared responsibilities and a common commitment to stability, resilience and prosperity. The EU and India can play a “defining role” for global stability, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Christodoulides said Cyprus and India are working together to address challenges in an increasingly fragmented world, and the partnership between the EU and India must become even stronger in an era of growing geopolitical uncertainty because of shared responsibilities and a common commitment to stability, resilience and prosperity. The EU and India can play a “defining role” for global stability, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Modi said the new strategic partnership will also unlock capital for commerce by connecting the financial and services hubs of both sides, provide new opportunities for Indian companies in Cyprus’ infrastructure, energy and agriculture sectors, and bring new investments to India’s shipping and maritime sectors. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Modi said the new strategic partnership will also unlock capital for commerce by connecting the financial and services hubs of both sides, provide new opportunities for Indian companies in Cyprus’ infrastructure, energy and agriculture sectors, and bring new investments to India’s shipping and maritime sectors. {{/usCountry}}

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He described defence and security cooperation as an important pillar of the relationship. “Today, we decided to further strengthen cooperation in cybersecurity, maritime security and counter-terrorism,” Modi said.

Connectivity initiatives such as the India-led Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI) and the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) also figured in the discussions between the two leaders. Cyprus has joined IPOI and is co-chairing the pillar on trade connectivity and maritime transport.

The two sides signed an MoU to establish a joint working group on counter-terrorism to create a framework for enhancing cooperation through information-sharing and capacity building. Sibi George, secretary (West) in the external affairs ministry, told a media briefing that the two sides condemned all forms of terror, and Cyprus expressed its solidarity with India in the fight against cross-border terrorism.

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The two leaders also condemned last year’s Pahalgam terror attack and the terror incident near the Red Fort and called for decisive global efforts to fight terrorism, counter terror financing, and eliminate terror safe havens and infrastructure.

The two sides also finalised a roadmap for defence cooperation for 2026-2031, covering areas such as joint training and exercises. This will also create opportunities for Indian defence firms to work with their counterparts in Cyprus, including collaboration on projects under the EU’s €150 billion Security Action for Europe (SAFE) programme, which aims to boost Europe’s defence industrial base.

Other MoUs signed by the two sides cover cooperation in innovation and technology, diplomatic training, higher education and research, cultural cooperation, and coordination on search-and-rescue matters. The two sides also agreed to set up a cyber security dialogue and a consular dialogue, and Cyprus opened a trade centre in Mumbai.

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George said the consular dialogue will benefit the 16,000 Indians living in Cyprus, including 5,000 students. The two sides also agreed to work on a mobility partnership and a social security agreement. “We are in the final stages of discussions on a mobility partnership agreement,which will help streamline the movement of our [professionals], particularly in the field of IT,” he said.

Financial connectivity too figured in the discussions and India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) digital payments systems will become operational in Cyprus from 2027, George said.

The Indian side reiterated its support for Cyprus in the context of Turkiye’s recognition of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, which comprises a third of the Mediterranean island seized by Turkish forces in 1974. “A shared belief in values ​​like democracy and the rule of law is the foundation of our partnership. We respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations. India is and will remain fully committed to these principles,” Modi said.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Rezaul H Laskar Rezaul H Laskar is the Foreign Affairs Editor at Hindustan Times. His interests include movies and music.

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