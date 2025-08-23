India extends airspace closure for Pakistani aircraft till September 24

India has extended the closure of its airspace for Pakistani planes until September 24. This comes just days after Islamabad issued a similar order, extending the closure for Indian planes until the same date. This comes after Islamabad extended till September 24 the closure of its airspace for Indian aircraft.(Representative)

Both countries have issued separate Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs) extending the airspace closures. A NOTAM is a notice containing information that is essential for personnel involved in flight operations.

India closed its airspace to planes operated, owned, or leased by Pakistan airlines and operators, including military flights, effective April 30, after the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 resulted in the deaths of 26 people in the Jammu and Kashmir resort town. The airspace has since remained closed.

According to the NOTAM issued on August 22, Indian airspace will not be available for Pakistan-registered aircraft and aircraft operated/owned or leased by Pakistan airlines/operators, including military flights. The date and time mentioned on the NOTAM are 2359 hrs, September 23. However, the use of the UTC time zone makes it September 24 and 5:30 AM.

Pakistan also issued a NOTAM on August 20 extending the closure of its airspace for Indian planes.

Why did India close its airspace for Pakistani aircraft?

India put a ban on Pakistani aircraft using Indian airspace as a part of various measures taken by the government against Islamabad in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack.

The ban was initially till May 24 and has been subsequently extended every month.

Other actions included suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, closing the Integrated Check Post at Attari, and reducing the staffing of High Commissions.

India also imposed a ban on the direct and indirect import of all goods from Pakistan. The ministry of ports, shipping and waterways also banned Pakistani-flagged ships from entering Indian ports and prohibited Indian-flagged vessels from visiting ports in Pakistan.