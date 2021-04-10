Home / India News / India fastest nation to administer 100 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine: Govt
India fastest nation to administer 100 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine: Govt

In terms of the number of daily doses administered globally, India continues to remain at the top with an average of 38,93,288 doses administered per day, the ministry said.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 10, 2021 09:07 PM IST
A medic shows vial containing doses of Covishield vaccine during a countrywide inoculation drive against the coronavirus, at a government health care centre, in New Delhi, Saturday April 10, 2021. (PTI)

With the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossing 10 crore, the Union health ministry on Saturday said that India is the fastest nation to administer 100 million doses in 85 days.

The US took 89 days to administer 10 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine, while China took 102 days to cross the same number, it said.

The US had administered 92.09 million doses in 85 days, while China and the UK administered 61.42 million doses and 21.32 million doses, respectively, in 85 days, it said.

The Prime Minister's Office also tweeted a chart showing India as the fastest country to reach this vaccination milestone, calling it "strengthening efforts to ensure a healthy and Covid-19 free India".

Eight states -- Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Kerala -- account for 60.62 per cent of the total doses given so far in the country, according to the ministry. 

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated and vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2.

The next phase of Covid-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for those over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. 

India launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1.

